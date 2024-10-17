DANIEL’s Substack

DANIEL’s Substack

Home
Archive
About
Unraveling the Mystery of “Embalmer Clots”: A New Coagulopathy Linked to SARS-CoV-2 and mRNA Vaccines ?
Disclaimer: This post is for informational purposes only and not medical advice. Always consult a qualified healthcare professional for medical…
  
DANIEL SANTIAGO RPh, PharmD
5
Public Comment to the FDA: Request for Suspension of mRNA-Based COVID-19 Vaccines
Disclaimer: This post is for informational purposes only and not medical advice. Always consult a qualified healthcare professional for medical…
  
DANIEL SANTIAGO RPh, PharmD
Aberrant Protein Production: The Hidden Culprit Behind Disease and Disorder
Disclaimer: This post is for informational purposes only and not medical advice. Always consult a qualified healthcare professional for medical…
  
DANIEL SANTIAGO RPh, PharmD
Unsettling Evidence on COVID-19 Vaccines: A Closer Look at Mortality Risks
Disclaimer: This post is for informational purposes only and not medical advice. Always consult a qualified healthcare professional for medical…
  
DANIEL SANTIAGO RPh, PharmD
Why Zinc is Your Immune System’s Unsung Hero
Disclaimer: This post is for informational purposes only and not medical advice. Always consult a qualified healthcare professional for medical…
  
DANIEL SANTIAGO RPh, PharmD
A Pharmacist’s Guide to Staying Healthy and Why I Stopped Recommending Flu Shots
Disclaimer: This post is for informational purposes only and not medical advice. Always consult a qualified healthcare professional for medical…
  
DANIEL SANTIAGO RPh, PharmD
3

April 2025

Uncovering Concerns Surrounding mRNA Vaccines: A Deep Dive into Emerging Research
Disclaimer: This post is for informational purposes only and not medical advice. Always consult a qualified healthcare professional for medical…
  
DANIEL SANTIAGO RPh, PharmD
1
The Hidden Glitch in mRNA Vaccines: A Biophysical Puzzle
Why mRNA Vaccines Matter
  
DANIEL SANTIAGO RPh, PharmD
1
Playing Russian Roulette with Every COVID-19 Injection: The Deadly Global Game
https://www.ijvtpr.com/index.php/IJVTPR/article/view/36/295
  
DANIEL SANTIAGO RPh, PharmD
Nov 21, 2023
Future Science Series: “Unknown Ingredients”: mXNA and the Kozak Sequence with Daniel Santiago
  
DANIEL SANTIAGO RPh, PharmD

October 2024

June 2024

© 2025 DANIEL SANTIAGO
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture