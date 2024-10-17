DANIEL’s Substack
Unraveling the Mystery of “Embalmer Clots”: A New Coagulopathy Linked to SARS-CoV-2 and mRNA Vaccines ?
Disclaimer: This post is for informational purposes only and not medical advice. Always consult a qualified healthcare professional for medical…
May 29
•
DANIEL SANTIAGO RPh, PharmD
Public Comment to the FDA: Request for Suspension of mRNA-Based COVID-19 Vaccines
Disclaimer: This post is for informational purposes only and not medical advice. Always consult a qualified healthcare professional for medical…
May 22
•
DANIEL SANTIAGO RPh, PharmD
Aberrant Protein Production: The Hidden Culprit Behind Disease and Disorder
Disclaimer: This post is for informational purposes only and not medical advice. Always consult a qualified healthcare professional for medical…
May 15
•
DANIEL SANTIAGO RPh, PharmD
Unsettling Evidence on COVID-19 Vaccines: A Closer Look at Mortality Risks
Disclaimer: This post is for informational purposes only and not medical advice. Always consult a qualified healthcare professional for medical…
May 8
•
DANIEL SANTIAGO RPh, PharmD
Why Zinc is Your Immune System’s Unsung Hero
Disclaimer: This post is for informational purposes only and not medical advice. Always consult a qualified healthcare professional for medical…
May 4
•
DANIEL SANTIAGO RPh, PharmD
A Pharmacist’s Guide to Staying Healthy and Why I Stopped Recommending Flu Shots
Disclaimer: This post is for informational purposes only and not medical advice. Always consult a qualified healthcare professional for medical…
May 1
•
DANIEL SANTIAGO RPh, PharmD
April 2025
Uncovering Concerns Surrounding mRNA Vaccines: A Deep Dive into Emerging Research
Disclaimer: This post is for informational purposes only and not medical advice. Always consult a qualified healthcare professional for medical…
Apr 24
•
DANIEL SANTIAGO RPh, PharmD
The Hidden Glitch in mRNA Vaccines: A Biophysical Puzzle
Why mRNA Vaccines Matter
Apr 17
•
DANIEL SANTIAGO RPh, PharmD
Playing Russian Roulette with Every COVID-19 Injection: The Deadly Global Game
https://www.ijvtpr.com/index.php/IJVTPR/article/view/36/295
Apr 5
•
DANIEL SANTIAGO RPh, PharmD
Nov 21, 2023
Future Science Series: “Unknown Ingredients”: mXNA and the Kozak Sequence with Daniel Santiago
Apr 5
•
DANIEL SANTIAGO RPh, PharmD
October 2024
What does AI Say about modified Nucleotides?
Artificial Intelligence (AI) says: The concept of nucleoside analogs is well-structured.
Oct 17, 2024
•
DANIEL SANTIAGO RPh, PharmD
June 2024
Are these actually the same, similar or different？
Uridine, Pseudouridine, N1-methylpseudouridine are not the same.
Jun 12, 2024
•
DANIEL SANTIAGO RPh, PharmD
