https://www.ijvtpr.com/index.php/IJVTPR/article/view/73/213

The rapid development and deployment of mRNA vaccines during the COVID-19 pandemic marked a significant milestone in medical science. However, as more research emerges, questions about their safety, mechanisms, and long-term effects are gaining traction. This article explores critical findings from recent studies, shedding light on potential risks associated with mRNA vaccines, including immune system impacts, unusual blood clotting phenomena, and regulatory concerns. By examining peer-reviewed research and expert analyses, I aim to provide a perspective on these complex issues.

The mRNA Vaccine Paradigm: Innovation or Overreach?

mRNA vaccines were celebrated for their speed of development and initial efficacy. Unlike traditional vaccines, mRNA vaccines deliver genetic instructions to cells, prompting them to produce the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein to trigger an immune response. While this technology was hailed as revolutionary, some researchers argue it blurs the line between vaccination and gene therapy. A 2023 study by Banoun, questions whether mRNA vaccines should be classified as gene therapies due to their mechanism of action, raising concerns about inadequate regulatory oversight (Banoun 2023).

The article raises concerns about mRNA vaccines, including potential risks such as genomic integration, germline transmission, toxicity from altered protein expression, reproductive and repeated toxicity, as well as environmental excretion. These issues question the assumption that mRNA vaccines are inherently safe and transient, highlighting the need for more comprehensive long-term research.

Immune System Activation: A Double-Edged Sword

One of the most intriguing findings comes from a 2021 study in the Journal of Immunology by Bansal et al., which found that mRNA vaccination induces circulating exosomes carrying the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein. These exosomes, small vesicles that facilitate intercellular communication, may trigger immune activation in ways not fully understood. Bansal et al. also discussed the introduction of synthetic genetic material into cells, which may persist longer than initially assumed. This persistence could lead to unintended biological effects, including prolonged spike protein production. This could be a mechanism for immune system overstimulation, potentially contributing to adverse effects. (Bansal et al. 2021)

Further, a 2023 study by Irrgang et al. in Science Immunology observed a shift toward IgG4 antibodies after repeated mRNA vaccinations. Unlike other antibody types, IgG4 is associated with immune tolerance rather than active defense, potentially reducing the body’s ability to combat SARS-CoV-2 infections over time (Irrgang et al. 2023). This raises questions about the long-term efficacy of mRNA vaccines and their impact on immune regulation.

The Clotting Conundrum: Fibrous Structures in the Blood

Perhaps the most alarming reports involve unusual blood clotting phenomena post-vaccination. A 2022 study by Benzi Cipelli et al. used dark-field microscopy to analyze blood samples from 1,006 symptomatic individuals after mRNA vaccination, finding abnormal structures and reduced red blood cell integrity in many cases (Benzi Cipelli et al. 2022). Similarly, embalmers and funeral directors, as reported by Trigoso (2022) in The Epoch Times, have noted long, fibrous clots in deceased individuals post-vaccination, lacking typical post-mortem characteristics.

These findings are consistent with the research of Nyström and Hammarström (2022), which revealed that the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein includes amyloidogenic sequences capable of forming amyloid fibrils that may contribute to abnormal clotting. The spike protein generated by mRNA vaccines could potentially amplify this process, leading to microclots that hinder circulation. (Nyström & Hammarström 2022) Studies like Grobbelaar et al. (2022) further link these microclots to severe clinical outcomes in COVID-19 and post-vaccination scenarios, emphasizing the need for targeted therapies to address fibrin amyloid structures.

Regulatory and Ethical Concerns

The accelerated approval of mRNA vaccines under emergency use authorization has sparked debates about regulatory rigor. Latypova (2022) and others have pointed to inconsistencies in manufacturing processes and preclinical testing, suggesting that safety protocols may have been compromised in the rush to market. Additionally, Hughes (2022) argues that the presence of undisclosed constituents in mRNA vaccines raises questions about transparency and informed consent, framing these issues as potential violations of public trust.

Reports of adverse events, such as myocarditis and cerebral venous thrombosis, have further fueled scrutiny. A 2022 study by Mansanguan et al. documented cardiovascular manifestations in adolescents post-mRNA vaccination, while Park et al. (2022) noted a potential safety signal for Cerebral venous thrombosis (CVT) occurrence after COVID-19 mRNA vaccination. These findings underscore the need for robust post-market surveillance and transparent reporting.

The Broader Context: Excess Mortality and Public Health

Beyond specific adverse events, broader trends in mortality data are raising red flags. Kirsch (2023) and Campbell (2023) have cited Medicare and European data showing spikes in excess deaths since the rollout of mRNA vaccines, particularly in younger populations. While correlation does not imply causation, these patterns warrant further investigation. Oller and Santiago (2022) analyzed Public Health England data, finding a temporal association between COVID-19 vaccinations and increased all-cause mortality, challenging the assumption that vaccines universally reduce mortality risk.

The persistence of “long COVID” symptoms in vaccinated individuals, as noted by Patterson et al. (2022), suggests that spike protein persistence may contribute to ongoing health issues. These findings complicate the narrative of mRNA vaccines as a panacea, highlighting the need for a nuanced approach to public health policy.

Looking Forward: Questions and Solutions

The concerns raised by these studies underscore the importance of addressing unanswered questions:

Long-term Safety : How does prolonged spike protein production affect health over years or decades?

Clotting Mechanisms : Can therapies targeting amyloid microclots mitigate post-vaccination complications?

Regulatory Reform : Should mRNA vaccines be reclassified to ensure appropriate safety standards?

Transparency: How can public trust be restored through open disclosure of vaccine constituents and adverse event data?

Emerging research suggests potential interventions, such as fibrin immunotherapy to neutralize abnormal clots (Ryu et al., 2021) and detoxification protocols to address foreign matter in the blood (Dong & Corson, 2022). These approaches, while preliminary, offer hope for mitigating adverse effects.

Conclusion

The mRNA vaccine story is one of emerging concerns. The findings discussed here, from immune dysregulation to abnormal clotting and regulatory gaps, demand attention. By fostering open dialogue and rigorous research, we can address these challenges, ensuring that public health decisions are grounded in science and transparency. The path forward requires humility, curiosity, and a commitment to uncovering the truth, no matter how complex it may be.

Warning: Global amyloidogenic health disaster with Dr Kevin McCairn

Podcast link to latest data: https://healthallianceaustralia.org/webinars/dr-kevin-mccairn-health/

Further reading:

https://doi.org/10.56098/ijvtpr.v3i1.66

References

-Banoun, H. (2023). mRNA: Vaccine or gene therapy? Regulatory issues. Preprint available at https://www.researchgate.net/profile/Helene-Banoun/publication/368720208_mRNA_vaccine_or_gene_therapy_Regulatory_issues/links/63f72a585749505945378ab2/mRNA-vaccine-or-gene-therapy-Regulatory-issues.pdf

-Bansal, S., Perincheri, S., Fleming, T., Poulson, C., Tiffany, B., Bremner, R. M., & Mohanakumar, T. (2021). Cutting Edge: Circulating exosomes with COVID spike protein are induced byBNT162b2 (PfizerBioNTech) vaccination prior to development of antibodies: A novel mechanism for immune activation bymRNA vaccines. Journal of Immunology(Baltimore, Md.: 1950), 207(10), 2405–2410 https://doi.org/10.4049/jimmunol.2100637

-Benzi Cipelli, R., Giovannini, F., & Pisano, G. (2022). Dark-field microscopic analysis on the blood of 1,006 symptomatic persons after anti-COVID mRNA injections from Pfizer/BioNtech or Moderna. International Journal of Vaccine Theory, Practice, and Research, 2(2), 385–444 https://doi.org/10.56098/ijvtpr.v2i2.47

-Campbell, John. (2023, February 16). Germany leads Western nations in “massive” excess death spike since COVID jab rollout: Data -LifeSite. https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/germany-leads-western-nations-in-massive-excess-death-spike-since-covid-jab-rollout-data/

-Dong, Y., & Corson, A. (2022, September 18). Fibrous clots, foreign matter in blood after COVID jabs: Is there away to detox?Www.Theepochtimes.Com https://www.theepochtimes.com/fibrous-clots-foreign-matter-in-blood-after-covid-jabs-is-there-a-way-to-detox_4738079.html

-Grobbelaar, L. M., Kruger, A., Venter, C., Burger, E. M., Laubscher, G. J., Maponga, T. G., Kotze, M. J., Kwaan, H. C., Miller, J. B., Fulkerson, D., Huff, W., Chang, E., Wiarda, G., Bunch, C. M., Walsh, M. M., Raza, S., Zamlut, M., Moore, H. B., Moore, E. E., ... Pretorius, E. (2022). Relative Hypercoagulopathy of the SARS-CoV-2 Beta and Delta Variants when Compared to the Less Severe Omicron Variants Is Related to TEG Parameters, the Extent of Fibrin Amyloid Microclots, and the Severity ofClinical Illness. Seminars in Thrombosis and Hemostasis, 48(7), 858–868 https://doi.org/10.1055/s-0042-1756306

-Hughes, D. A. (2022). What is in the so-called COVID-19 “vaccines”? Part 1: evidence of a global crime against humanity. International Journal of Vaccine Theory, Practice, and Research, 2(2), 455–586. https://doi.org/10.56098/ijvtpr.v2i2.52

-Irrgang, P., Gerling, J., Kocher, K., Lapuente, D., Steininger, P., Habenicht, K., Wytopil, M., Beileke, S., Schäfer, S., Zhong, J., Ssebyatika, G., Krey, T., Falcone, V., Schülein, C., Peter, A. S., Nganou-Makamdop, K., Hengel, H., Held, J., Bogdan, C., Überla, K., ... Tenbusch, M. (2023). Class switch toward noninflammatory, spike-specific IgG4 antibodies after repeated SARS-CoV-2 mRNA vaccination.Science immunology,8(79), eade2798. https://doi.org/10.1126/sciimmunol.ade2798

-Kirsch, S. (2023a, February 9). EXCLUSIVE: Stunning new data pulled from the Medicare database shows how each shot increases your risk of death [Substack newsletter]. Steve Kirsch’s Newsletter.

-Latypova, A. Sasha. (2022a, June 10). Did Pfizer perform adequate safety testing for its COVID-19 mRNA vaccine in preclinical studies? Evidence of scientific and regulatory fraud. Doctors for COVID Ethics. https://doctors4covidethics.org/did-pfizer-perform-adequate-safety-testing-for-its-covid-19-mrna-vaccine-in-preclinical-studies-evidence-of-scientific-and-regulatory-fraud/

-Mansanguan, S., Charunwatthana, P., Piyaphanee, W., Dechkhajorn, W., Poolcharoen, A., & Mansanguan, C. (2022). Cardiovascular manifestation of the BNT162b2 mRNA COVID-19 vaccine in adolescents.Tropical medicine and infectious disease,7(8), 196. https://doi.org/10.3390/tropicalmed7080196

-Nyström, S., & Hammarström, P. (2022). Amyloidogenesis of SARS-CoV-2 spike protein.Journal of the American Chemical Society,144(20), 8945–8950. https://doi.org/10.1021/jacs.2c03925

-Oller, J. W., & Santiago, D. (2022). All cause mortality and COVID-19 injections: Evidence from 28 weeks of Public Health England “COVID-19 vaccine surveillance reports.” International Journal of Vaccine Theory, Practice, and Research, 2(2), 301–319. https://doi.org/10.56098/ijvtpr.v2i2.42

-Park, J.; Park, M.-S.; Kim, H.J.; Song, T.-J. Association of Cerebral Venous Thrombosis with mRNA COVID-19 Vaccines: A Disproportionality Analysis of the World Health Organization Pharmacovigilance Database. Vaccines 2022, 10, 799 https://doi.org/10.3390/vaccines10050799

-Patterson, B. K., Francisco, E. B., Yogendra, R., Long, E., Pise, A., Beaty, C., Osgood, E., Bream, J., Kreimer, M., Heide, R. V., Guevara-Coto, J., Mora, R., & Mora, J. (2022). SARS-CoV-2 S1 protein persistence in SARS-CoV-2 negative post-vaccination individuals with long COVID/PASC-like symptoms[Preprint]. In Review. https://doi.org/10.21203/rs.3.rs-1844677/v1

-Ryu, J. K., Sozmen, E. G., Dixit, K., Montano, M., Matsui, Y., Liu, Y., Helmy, E., Deerinck, T. J., Yan, Z., & Schuck, R. (2021). SARS-CoV-2 spike protein induces abnormal inflammatory blood clots neutralized by fibrin immunotherapy. Biorxiv, 2021–10. https://doi.org/10.1101/2021.10.12.464152

-Trigoso, E. (2022, September 2). Embalmers Have Been Finding Numerous Long, Fibrous Clots That Lack Post-Mortem Characteristics. Www.Theepochtimes.Com https://www.theepochtimes.com/embalmers-have-been-finding-numerous-long-fibrous-clots-that-lack-post-mortem-characteristics_4696015.html (subscription)