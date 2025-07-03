DANIEL’s Substack

DANIEL’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Steve Clough's avatar
Steve Clough
3hEdited

I was born in 1953 and I must have had thousands of black-and-white moments. In fact, I’m having one right now walking in my beautiful backyard with my border collie, who has been number one on my bucket list since I can remember, and I finally found her.

Every summer we go up to Prince Edward Island for two weeks to a lovely little cottage on a cliff of Argyle Shore. When people ask me what it’s like, I say “it’s like going back to the 1950s”. Going on walks along the beach that you can actually take your dog on and not get harassed by the authorities ( 100% EMF free btw); brousing off-the-beaten-track bookstores that are just crammed to the gills with old classics; going into Victoria and spending time window shopping through all their quaint little shops, then having a wonderful plate of fish and chips and a beer; flying a kite! I could name 25 more activities that bring me back to my childhood: this is what a true vacation is, not searching out the most expensive tropical paradise that one can find through your travel agent. It’s going back to my roots, back to my childhood, back to simpler things. But most importantly, time to read the Bible, time to pray, time to encourage my family. Even going to church is simpler there, where people actually SING the PSALMS! Can you believe that? Thank you, Daniel, for a wonderful post!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Laura Kasner's avatar
Laura Kasner
4h

Danny - this beautiful prose put a lump in my throat.

Thank you for this reminder that we must all strive to find these moments amidst our struggles and utter disgust at what has happened these last 5 years.

Am I happy? I have some fleeting moments. Do I have joy? Yes. When I pay attention to all the blessings and grace God has given me.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
8 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 DANIEL SANTIAGO
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture