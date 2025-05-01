DANIEL’s Substack

May 3

Handwashing helps the immune system by reducing the number of pathogens (like bacteria and viruses) you come into contact with, which can enter your body through touching your face, mouth, or eyes. By removing these germs from your hands, you lower the risk of infections, allowing your immune system to focus on other threats rather than fighting off preventable illnesses. It doesn’t directly boost immunity but supports it by decreasing the pathogen load your body has to handle.

May 1

Daniel - Cleveland clinic did a study of their employees:

“Major Cleveland Clinic study finds −26.9% effectiveness for influenza vaccine during the 2024–2025 respiratory viral season.”

https://www.medrxiv.org/content/10.1101/2025.01.30.25321421v3

Nic Hulscher posted a stack about it.

https://www.thefocalpoints.com/p/new-study-flu-vaccination-linked

I sent this to a friend who is employed by the clinic so she has ammo this fall when they mandate the flu shot for all their employees. I’m pretty certain they didn’t share these results with their 50k+ employees. 😡

