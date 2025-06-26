Evil, whether it manifests as oppression, corruption, or systemic harm, has always been a formidable adversary. Those committed to combating it, from grassroots activists to organized coalitions, face daunting challenges: internal discord, external resistance, and the moral weight of their cause. Drawing on timeless strategic texts, Sun Tzu’s The Art of War, Miyamoto Musashi’s The Book of Five Rings, and Carl von Clausewitz’s On War, this article examines the obstacles groups encounter and offers insights to strengthen their resolve.

The Issues: A Battlefield of Obstacles

Groups fighting evil often grapple with recurring problems:

1. Fragmentation and Disunity: Internal divisions over goals, tactics, or leadership can cripple efforts. Disparate visions, some favoring radical action, others preferring incremental change, can lead to paralysis or even betrayal.

2. Resource Scarcity: Unlike entrenched powers, resistance groups often lack funding, personnel, or access to information, making sustained campaigns difficult.

3. Enemy Adaptability: Evil is not static. Adversaries adapt, using propaganda, infiltration, or overwhelming force to neutralize threats.

4. Moral Fatigue: The struggle against evil tests resolve. Continuous setbacks, ethical compromises, and the emotional toll of witnessing suffering can erode morale.

5. Public Perception: Winning hearts and minds is essential but fragile. Missteps or misrepresentation may alienate potential allies and undermine legitimacy.

These challenges mirror the complexities of warfare, where victory depends not merely on brute strength but on strategic insight while maintaining cohesion. For guidance, let us now turn to three masters of strategy.

Sun Tzu: The Art of Winning Without Fighting

Sun Tzu’s The Art of War emphasizes preparation, deception, and efficiency. His core principle, “To subdue the enemy without fighting is the acme of skill”, applies directly to resistance groups. (Sun Tzu)

• Know Your Enemy and Yourself: Sun Tzu stresses the need to understand both your opponent’s strengths and your own weaknesses. Groups must assess their capabilities, limited resources, time constraints, and organizational bandwidth, against an enemy’s vulnerabilities like overconfidence or public distrust. Failure to do so often results in reckless actions and swiftly dismantled movements.

• Unity Over Division: “He will win who has military capacity and is not interfered with by the sovereign.” For modern resistance efforts, this translates to uniting leadership and membership under a clear strategic vision. Infighting, such as that seen in fractured activist coalitions, only strengthens the opposition.

• Exploit Opportunities: Sun Tzu advocates striking at the enemy’s weak points. Resistance groups should identify moments of enemy overreach, such as data that is inaccurate or erroneous, and use them to shift public opinion and momentum.

Lesson: Avoid direct confrontation until conditions favor success. Build alliances, gather intelligence, and strike with precision to maximize impact with minimal cost.

Musashi: The Way of Adaptability

Miyamoto Musashi’s The Book of Five Rings is a guide to personal and strategic mastery, grounded in adaptability and discipline. His philosophy, honed in duels and survival, offers vital lessons for groups navigating hostile environments.

• Master Your Craft: Musashi insists on relentless training. For resistance groups, this means sharpening skills in organization, communication, and countering propaganda. Without preparation, untrained activists facing seasoned adversaries, invites defeat.

• Adapt to the Terrain: In his “Water” book, Musashi highlights fluidity. Evil adapts; so must those who oppose it. If public protests are suppressed, shift to digital campaigns or covert efforts. Rigidity, as Musashi warns, leads to obsolescence.

• Overcome Fear: Musashi faced death unflinchingly. Groups must develop similar resilience, drawing strength from small victories to maintain long-term commitment in the face of adversity.

Lesson: Embrace flexibility and resilience. Train rigorously, remain adaptable, and maintain focus, even when the path seems uncertain.

Clausewitz: The Fog of War

Carl von Clausewitz’s On War frames conflict as a chaotic, human endeavor shaped by uncertainty and friction. His insights are vital for groups navigating unpredictable environments.

• Friction in Execution: Clausewitz’s concept of “friction” explains why even the best laid plans often unravel in practice. Miscommunication, resource shortages, or unexpected betrayals can disrupt even the best strategies. To counter this, groups must build in redundancy, multiple leaders, fallback plans, and flexible structures.

• Moral Forces: Clausewitz highlights the power of will. A group’s belief in its cause can overcome material disadvantages. Yet, as he notes, morale is fragile. Leaders must inspire through clarity of purpose, countering the despair that comes with prolonged struggle.

Dietrich Bonhoeffer, who resisted Nazi tyranny, argued that confronting injustice demands active sacrifice. His life reminds us that moral conviction must sustain collective endurance, even at great personal cost. (Read my substack on Bonhoeffer)

• Center of Gravity: Clausewitz advises targeting the enemy’s “center of gravity”, their core strength. For a corrupt system, this might be public legitimacy or financial networks. Rather than scatter energy on secondary fronts, groups should concentrate efforts here.

Lesson: Anticipate chaos, prioritize morale, and strike at the enemy’s core to maximize impact.

A Path Forward: Strategic Synthesis

The fight against evil is a war of attrition, requiring both patience and boldness. From Sun Tzu, groups learn to conserve resources and strike opportunistically. From Musashi, they gain the courage to adapt and endure. From Clausewitz, they grasp the chaos of conflict and the power of unified will.

To overcome their challenges:

• Forge Unity: Establish clear goals and decision-making structures to reduce infighting.

• Build Resilience: Train members, diversify tactics, and celebrate small wins to sustain morale.

• Leverage Asymmetry: Use limited resources creatively, exploiting the enemy’s vulnerabilities through targeted actions.

• Inspire and Inform: Shape narratives that rally public support and counter propaganda with truth.

The struggle against evil is neither swift nor clean, but history shows it can be won. As Sun Tzu reminds us, “In the midst of chaos, there is also opportunity.” By blending strategic wisdom with unwavering resolve, groups can turn the tide, one calculated step at a time.

