Amyloid refers to abnormal, insoluble protein aggregates that misfold into rigid, beta-sheet-rich fibrils. These structures are notoriously resistant to degradation and can deposit in tissues, disrupting normal function. Well-known in diseases like Alzheimer’s (where beta-amyloid plaques accumulate in the brain) and prion disorders (such as mad cow disease), amyloidogenic proteins have a propensity to self-propagate: a single misfolded protein can template others to misfold, leading to exponential growth. In the context of blood clotting, certain amyloid peptides can bind to fibrinogen, forming dense, fibrinolysis-resistant networks that block normal clot breakdown, potentially explaining abnormal microclots and larger fibrous structures.

*From Wikipedia: Micrograph showing amyloid deposits (pink) in small bowel. Duodenum with amyloid deposition in lamina propria. Amyloid shows up as homogeneous pink material in lamina propria and around blood vessels. 20× magnification. Michael Feldman, MD, PhD University of Pennsylvania School of Medicine • CC BY 2.0

Dr. Kevin W. McCairn, PhD, is a systems neuroscientist with over 25 years of expertise in neurological disorders, protein misfolding, and neurodegenerative disease modeling. Formerly a principal investigator at institutions including the Korea Brain Research Institute, he has specialized in corticobasal ganglia circuits, movement disorders like Tourette syndrome and Parkinson’s, and pathological protein processing.

In recent years, Dr. McCairn has turned his attention to the unusual white fibrous clots reported by embalmers worldwide since 2021. Using advanced techniques, including microscopy, Thioflavin T staining (specific for amyloid), spectroscopy, and RT-QuIC assays, he has characterized these “calamari clots” as abnormal amyloid-like fibrin aggregates, potentially seeded or catalyzed by exposure to the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein (from infection or mRNA platforms).

*Thioflavin T Image from embalmers clots (Richard Hirschman)

His findings suggest these structures exhibit hallmarks of prion-like behavior: resistance to proteases, self-templating propagation, and persistence even outside the body. Dr. McCairn has issued stark warnings about a potential broader amyloidogenic crisis affecting cardiovascular, neurological, and systemic health.

Watch this urgent clip from Dr. McCairn, shared by Dr. Mary Talley Bowden: ( if it’s blocked the video from Dr Bowden’s X follows)

Disclaimer: The information provided in this post is for informational and educational purposes only and is not intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified healthcare provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition. Never disregard professional medical advice or delay in seeking it because of something you have read here.

References:

1-

2-

3-

4-