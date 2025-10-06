Ah,

It’s not just a fleeting lapse in judgment or a snap decision gone wrong. No, “the stupid” is far more insidious, a state of having or showing a great lack of intelligence or common sense that doesn’t just trip you up, it swallows you whole. It’s a psychic tar pit that sucks you under, or a cosmic worm penetrating your brain and refusing to leave. Once it latches on, it clings like a bad ex: needy, tenacious, and immune to hints. Trust me, I’ve been there.

Let me take you back to Temple University, 1987. The stupid didn’t just graze me, it tackled me, coated me head to toe, and settled in for a long haul.

Freshman Fog

Picture freshman year: wide-eyed, backpack full of dreams, head full of high school hubris. I felt invincible, ready to dominate philosophy seminars and late-night debates. But the stupid seeped in fast. It started innocently, lounging on the quad with classmates who mistook “critical thinking” for roasting MTV videos. Soon, I was nodding along to conspiracy theories.

By my sophomore year, it had me in its grip. I skipped lectures to “network” at parties where the deepest debate was whether pineapple belongs on pizza (it does, with pepperoni and ham, try it).

My grades plummeted, my ambitions faded, and soon I was that guy arguing nonsense “just for laughs.”

I wasn’t just intellectually nearsighted, I was literally blind to the world around me.

Blind Spots and Mr. Magoo

My vision problems weren’t new in college, they’d been a lifelong haze. As a kid, I squinted at everything. Classroom blackboards? Just blurry chalk smudges. Teachers, parents, even I, missed the signs. It wasn’t until a senior-year school nurse during a health check said, “You need glasses,” that it clicked.

Somehow, I passed my driver’s license vision test. A miracle, maybe divine luck. I guessed letters like a desperate game-show contestant, and they still handed me a license.

College was no better. For two years, I strained to decipher professors’ scrawled notes, borrowing from classmates or just winging it. Looking back, it was plain stupid.

Why ignore the nurse’s advice?

Pride?

Denial?

Pick your poison.

Then I landed a part-time job. Every cent I scrimped went toward an optometrist visit. When I slipped on my first pair of glasses, the world snapped into focus—like upgrading from a grainy flip phone to 4K. Trees had individual leaves. Street signs had words. I could see.

That’s when it hit me: I’d been driving half-blind, a real-life Mr. Magoo.

For the uninitiated, Mr. Magoo is a 1940s cartoon legend, a nearsighted old man who bumbles through life causing chaos, too stubborn to admit his blindness. That was me, weaving through traffic, miraculously unscathed.

My Magoo epiphany came one rainy night, cruising home in my new specs. Road signs glowed sharp, highway lines etched crisp. I wasn’t just seeing clearly, I was living clearly. Glasses weren’t a gadget; they were a lifeline. That night, I owed a silent thank-you to the nurse who first flagged my fog. God bless her.

But clarity isn’t just optical, it’s existential. That night behind the wheel, I saw more than road signs. I saw the contours of my own obliviousness, the years spent squinting at life through a fog of half-truths and unchecked assumptions. Vision correction was just the start. What followed was a deeper diagnosis: I’d been living in a haze of inherited nonsense.

And I wasn’t alone.

The Spread

Shedding the stupid? It’s like trying to erase a permanent marker with a damp napkin, futile, streaky, and somehow messier than before.

And don’t get me started on close encounters. I once found myself cornered at bus stop by someone passionately explaining how birds are government surveillance drones (a technology that’s seen today!!). I brushed my sleeves frantically, as if I could flick away the invisible flakes of nonsense drifting my way.

We’re all carriers, each with some level of symptoms. Few pause to self-analyze, reflecting on their own role. It’s like bad breath: the host rarely notices, but it’s glaring to others, and no one wants to speak up. It spreads through casual chats, reposted memes, and Thanksgiving dinners. “That’s just how it is,” they shrug, while it multiplies like mold in a damp basement.

Spotting it demands brutal self-reflection, often sparked by a wake-up call: tanking a job interview or realizing you’ve been defending a belief that crumbles under scrutiny. Even AI and Google, our go-to sources for quick answers, can falter under deep scrutiny, serving up skewed results or shallow takes.

Mark Twain nailed it: “It’s easier to fool people than to convince them that they’ve been fooled.” Only then does detox begin, and even then, the residue lingers.

The Societal Scale: When Definitions Get Slippery

The stupid gets especially sticky when it hides behind semantics, like the mRNA tech rebrand, sliding from “gene therapy” into the cozy, familiar arms of “vaccine.”

Let’s unpack that.

Genes are the cell’s master recipe book, churning out proteins, the building blocks of life. True gene therapy cracks open that DNA cookbook to add, swap, or repair faulty instructions at the source.

mRNA shots, by contrast, aren’t supposed to touch DNA. They deliver a temporary cheat sheet, synthetic messenger RNA with instructions to produce a specific protein, like the COVID spike protein, to spark an immune response. Yet, emerging research suggests a twist: under certain conditions, mRNA could be reverse-transcribed into DNA, potentially leaving a mark on the genome. (Alden et al., 2022)

Sounds eerily similar in spirit, right?

But here’s where the semantic sleight-of-hand intensifies. These aren’t your grandma’s mRNA strands. They’re lab-hacked with chemically modified nucleotides, like N1-methylpseudouridine swapped in for uridine, to make the whole construct freakishly stable. Unlike the natural version, this synthetic strand resists enzymatic breakdown, lingers longer, and cranks out proteins with industrial efficiency, all while dodging immune alarms. (Nance 2021, Santiago 2025)

Now, fresh evidence is piling up: some individuals are left with elevated circulating spike protein levels, detectable S1 subunits floating in plasma for months, even up to two years post-injection. These lingering fragments are directly linked to chronic post-vaccination symptoms like fatigue and brain fog. In a recent study, vaccine-injured participants showed significantly higher S1 concentrations than controls, with persistence in subsets long after their final dose, echoing a spike-protein hangover. (Bhattacharjee 2025)

Yet regulators and Big Pharma insisted, “This isn’t gene therapy,” opting instead to classify it under vaccine protocols, streamlining the path to approval. Detractors cried foul, calling it a textbook case of regulatory sleight-of-hand designed to dodge deeper scrutiny and bureaucratic friction. Mainstream defense? “No permanent DNA meddling here, folks.”

And so the brawl rages on platforms like X: one camp shouting “gene therapy!” while the other clings to the rebrand like a lifeline.

Is this stupidity run amok, or a slick con dressed up as settled science?

Either way, it’s a definitional shell game. And when language gets bent to serve self-interested agendas, the stupid doesn’t just stick, it spreads.

Inverted Reality

When entrenched dogma grips tightly, it distorts reality, marginalizing those with evidence-based insights.

Consider Galileo, who in 1610 began championing heliocentrism, the idea that Earth orbits the Sun, based on his telescopic discoveries. Though initially tolerated, his insistence on presenting it as physical truth clashed with the Catholic Church’s geocentric doctrine. In 1633, after publishing a provocative defense of heliocentrism, Galileo was tried by the Inquisition and placed under house arrest for challenging established theological beliefs.

This reflects a recurring pattern in history: visionaries like Giordano Bruno, burned for cosmological heresies, or Ignaz Semmelweis, mocked for advocating handwashing, were ostracized until their truths prevailed.

Today? Question vaccine orthodoxy or other sacred cows, and you’re branded a tinfoil hatted crank amid the intellectually slimed masses.

Scientists like Argentina’s Dr. Marcela Sangorrín and Lorena Diblasi, who found 55 undeclared elements in COVID vaccines via spectroscopy, face career-threatening probes from CONICET for demanding transparency. In Australia, Dr. David Nixon, a physician who documented nanostructures in vaccine samples, lost his medical license in 2023 for questioning safety and prescribing alternatives.

Irony at its cruelest.

The Cure

So, how do you scrape it off? Not easy. The longer it festers, the tougher the grip. But it’s possible, with grit.

• Step one: Identify and isolate the spreaders of spin. If you can’t have a discussion grounded in facts, then disengage, don’t fuel their self-serving narratives with your attention. Politely sidestep their rants; stick to birthday emojis or small talk about pie. Self-centered knowledge thrives on airtime. Starve it

• Step two: Swap echo-chamber pals for truth-seekers. Ditch friends or family who parrot folly and refuse discussion. Seek those who challenge your blind spots with evidence.

• Step three: Feast on mind-sharpening sources. Read books that sting with insight. Question everything. Fact-check like your sanity depends on it (it does).

• Step four: Cultivate curiosity like a garden. Weed out nonsense with learning and skepticism, letting wisdom take root.

• Step five: Embrace your gaps. Humility repels stupidity like nothing else. It’s the antidote to arrogant ignorance.

Stupidity lurks in echo chambers, bad advice, and rash claims. But vigilance sharpens you, sloughing it off.

If only it came labeled: “Caution: May cause lasting blur.”

