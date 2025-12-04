DANIEL’s Substack

John Oller
Dec 4

Remarkable and hilarious though devastatingly true, piercing right through the densest armor if not the skull of the "I believe in vaccines" crowd.

Marius
8d

Ever heard of false equivalence fallacy?

That's what they're doing here.

The people writing these articles are mocking the science, thinking they are making a case for vaccines.

Facts:

(1) Not wearing a parachute will (most likely) result in certain death, when jumping from high altitude, whereas:

Not taking a vaccine will (most likely) result in a normal life.

(2) Wearing a parachute does not come with possible side effects (other than maybe some bruises in places where the parachute is attached to the body), whereas:

Taking a vaccine will result (for some people) in serious side effects, even death.

However, if someone wanted, could design a randomized controlled trial for parachutes: take some dummy manechins which resembles the human body, throw them with parachutes and without parachutes and observe the effects in both cases.

But such a trial is absolutely useless, as we all know what happens when you defy gravity - there's no need for testing it.

The same argument can be made for seatbelts, pretty much. But there's a better case for designing a trial for seatbelts, than for parachutes (I'd say), because with seatbelts at low speeds, injury can occur, whereas for parachutes, the benefits are obvious.

