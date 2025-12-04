* Wiki Image-Paratroopers deploying their parachutes during an exercise

Twenty-two years later, Smith & Pell’s Christmas satire remains the ultimate weapon against evidence-based dogmatism… but only when you aim it at actual parachutes.

Every December the British Medical Journal drops its annual Christmas issue: peer-reviewed papers that look deadly serious until you realize you’re being trolled. Past classics include “Sword swallowing and its side effects” and a longitudinal study on the disappearance of workplace teaspoons.(Witcombe 2006, Lim 2005)

None of them come close to the 2003 GOAT (Greatest Of All Time).

On 20 December 2003, Gordon C.S. Smith and Jill P. Pell published:

“Parachute use to prevent death and major trauma related to gravitational challenge: systematic review of randomized controlled trials”

They wrote it as a perfect, note-for-note parody of a Cochrane review. QUOROM flowchart? Check. Empty forest plot? Check. Funnel plot with zero studies? Chef’s kiss.

Results: after searching Medline, Embase, Web of Science, the Cochrane Library and even the “need for a trial” section of the BMJ itself, they identified exactly zero randomized trials of parachute vs no parachute.

They then deadpanned that the apparent lifesaving effect of parachutes may be confounded by a “healthy cohort effect” (people who jump without parachutes are probably different at baseline) and ended with the most savage sentence in medical literature:

”We think that everyone might benefit if the most

radical protagonists of evidence based medicine

organised and participated in a double blind,

randomised, placebo controlled, crossover trial of the parachute.”

The conclusion delivered straight-faced.

The paper has now been cited many times, almost always with a smirk. It is the universal mic drop whenever someone proclaims “there is no high-quality evidence that X works” about something whose benefit is as obvious as not splatting into the earth at 120-200mph.

It is brilliant, beloved, and permanently etched into medical culture.

The paper is brilliant because it exposes a genuine flaw (maybe): the dogmatic wing of evidence-based medicine that insists literally everything must have a randomized controlled trial (RCT) before it can be considered valid, even when the effect size is enormous, the mechanism is understood, and a trial would be unethical or impossible.

There is, however, one domain where the parachute analogy thought process is invoked constantly… and where it completely falls apart.

That domain is vaccines.

You’ll see the claim:

“There are no randomized controlled trials of parachutes… yet we still use them.

So why do you demand RCTs for vaccines?”

And you’ll just as often hear the counter-claim:

“Vaccines are the most rigorously studied medical intervention in history, backed by thousands of gold-standard, double-blind, placebo-controlled RCTs. No other product even comes close.”

Now hold both thoughts and go back to Smith & Pell’s 2003 parody:

“A call to (broken) arms

Only two options exist. The first is that we accept that,

under exceptional circumstances, common sense

might be applied when considering the potential risks

and benefits of interventions. The second is that we

continue our quest for the holy grail of exclusively

evidence based interventions and preclude parachute

use outside the context of a properly conducted trial.

The dependency we have created in our population

may make recruitment of the unenlightened masses to

such a trial difficult. If so, we feel assured that those

who advocate evidence based medicine and criticise

use of interventions that lack an evidence base will not

hesitate to demonstrate their commitment by volun-

teering for a double blind, randomised, placebo

controlled, crossover trial.”

In other words, don’t waste time demanding randomized trials for things whose benefit is so blindingly obvious (or whose withholding is so unethical) that the trial will never happen. Parachutes, anyone?

The mainstream loves wheeling out that paper as a gotcha against vaccine sceptics: “See? You don’t need an RCT to know something works!”

But here’s the uncomfortable twist: the parody actually exposes the glaring flaw when “parachute logic” is applied to vaccines.

For the vast majority of vaccines on the schedule, especially those added decades ago, we never conducted long-term, double-blind, inert-placebo RCTs against a true unvaccinated control group. (Siri 2025) Why? Because public-health authorities decided that withholding routine vaccination would be unethical… precisely because the benefits were assumed to be self-evident and lifesaving.

In other words, we invoked the exact “parachute logic” that Smith & Pell were satirizing.

So when people today insist the entire schedule rests on an unprecedented mountain of pristine RCT evidence, they are quietly moving the goalposts. Most of the program was licensed and recommended using surrogate endpoints (short-term antibody titers), non-inert placebos (other vaccines or adjuvants), historical controls, or immunogenicity data alone, because doing the “gold-standard” trial everyone now boasts about was deemed unethical.

Now let’s apply what we actually know about parachute testing to reveal the fatal crack in the analogy.

Parachutes save lives only when they open reliably every single time they are needed. For more than a century, militaries have treated this as non-negotiable: no parachute is ever issued to troops until it has survived thousands of real-world test drops conducted by trained personnel under operational conditions. These tests deliberately probe every conceivable failure mode, descent rate, stability, shock of opening at different speeds and altitudes, performance during mass exits, night jumps, high winds, heavy combat loads, low-altitude jumps, and actual landing injury rates. A design is rejected immediately if it exhibits excessive malfunctions, violent oscillations, canopy collisions, mid-air entanglements, or an unacceptable rate of broken bones on impact.

No amount of theoretical modeling, computer simulation, or “obvious benefit” has ever been accepted as a substitute for this empirical gauntlet. Why? Because a parachute that fails does not simply fail to save a life, it actively kills the jumper. Even a perfectly designed and manufactured parachute can be rendered lethal by a single packing error or jumper mistake, which is why rigorous training, inspection, and re-inspection protocols are also non-negotiable.

In high-stakes domains where failure is catastrophic, apparent plausibility is never evidence, and there is no room for shortcuts.

Vaccines, by contrast, are supposed to save lives by training the immune system, yet we understand their long-term immunological consequences far less comprehensively than parachute mechanics. Unlike parachutes, where efficacy (soft landing) and safety (no mid-air shredding) are directly observable and iteratively refined in high-volume, real-world tests, vaccine “success” is usually inferred from population-level disease trends or short-term surrogate markers, without the ethical ability to run true long-term placebo-controlled trials.

This leaves massive blind spots: What if repeated doses cumulatively dysregulate immunity? What if spike proteins persist? What if spike-induced microvascular damage or amyloid-like fibrin clots manifest years later? We can’t ethically “jump” millions of kids with experimental combinations and track lifetime outcomes the way paratroopers do, but that very ethical barrier also shields vaccines from parachute-style validation.

*Image is attributed to Dr Phillip McMillan, Vejon Health Ltd. Link to Vejon Health provided in the list of references.

The asymmetry becomes glaring when we consider emerging reports of “calamari clots”, long, white, fibrous emboli described by embalmers as unprecedented after 2021, potentially linked to mRNA Covid vaccines. Far from “obvious” safety, these findings raise the possibility of delayed immunological time bombs: chronic endothelial inflammation, aberrant fibrin polymerisation, or persistent spike-driven pathology that short-term RCTs were never designed to detect. If parachutes started leaving “mystery tangles” in arteries years after even 1 % of jumps, we would ground the entire fleet pending exhaustive investigation, not declare the matter settled.

The parachute analogy isn’t being misused by critics. It is being selectively weaponized by defenders to obscure the asymmetry: parachutes get obsessive, iterative, real-world testing because lives depend on it and we can do the tests without moral quandaries. Vaccines get a pass on the long-term, properly controlled trials because benefits are declared “obvious,” even though that very declaration tolerates unknowns that could manifest as chronic or delayed harm, exactly the danger the original satire warned against.

Keep the Smith & Pell paper handy, but use it honestly.

It cuts both ways:

• It mocks people who demand impossible trials for truly obvious, parachute-level interventions.

• It warns against declaring something “obvious” precisely to dodge proper testing.

For much of the childhood vaccine schedule, we did the latter (Vaccines, Amen by Aaron Siri). Pretending the satire only cuts one way is the real sleight of hand.

In plain language: we were told ‘vaccines are so safe and effective that placebo-controlled trials would be immoral’ — and then, years later, told ‘there is no evidence of harm because we never did those trials.’ Heads they win, tails you lose.

Applying that to the mRNA vaccines

We were repeatedly assured by public-health authorities, governments, and pharmaceutical companies that mRNA COVID vaccines were “safe and effective,” with the central claim that they simply instruct cells to produce a harmless piece of the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein, training the immune system without risk.

Subsequent independent research, autopsy studies, and regulatory data releases have shown that the spike protein itself, whether produced by the virus or by the vaccine, is the most pathogenic and inflammatory component of SARS-CoV-2, capable of causing endothelial damage, micro-clotting, myocarditis, and other serious harms when it circulates freely or persists longer than initially claimed.

Far from being an inert antigen, the vaccine-encoded spike has turned out to be biologically active and, in some individuals, toxic in its own right. (Kaimori 2022, Gill 2022, leaked 2025 memo to staff, Dr. Vinay Prasad) What was sold as the solution now appears, in retrospect, to have carried the very toxin it was meant to mimic.

Even the most impeccably designed, double-blind, placebo-controlled, massively powered “gold-standard” RCTs are worthless if the moment the intervention being tested is pseudoscientific nonsense, biologically implausible, or outright fraudulent. Fancy statistics and p-values can’t resurrect a fairy tale.

The spike protein is not an inert training dummy; it is the virus’s main pathogenic weapon—and the vaccines deliberately turned our own cells into spike factories.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this post is for informational and educational purposes only and is not intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified healthcare provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition. Never disregard professional medical advice or delay in seeking it because of something you have read here.

