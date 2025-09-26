1× 0:00 -28:16

The Nuremberg Effect

The Nuremberg Effect refers to the profound shift in global consciousness following the post–World War II Nuremberg Trials, where high-ranking Nazi officials were held accountable for atrocities despite claiming they were “just following orders.” This precedent dismantled the age-old defense of superior orders, establishing that individuals bear personal responsibility for their actions, even within hierarchical systems like militaries or governments. It marked a turning point in international law, influencing the creation of bodies like the International Criminal Court and embedding ethical accountability into legal frameworks worldwide. In essence, the effect underscores that moral agency cannot be outsourced, forcing societies to confront how ordinary people can commit extraordinary evils under the guise of compliance.

A key figure in shaping the ethical legacy of the Nuremberg Trials was Leo Alexander, an Austrian-American psychiatrist and neurologist who played a pivotal role as a medical advisor during the proceedings. Alexander was instrumental in drafting the Nuremberg Code, a set of ethical principles for human experimentation that emerged from the Doctors’ Trial, where Nazi physicians were prosecuted for their horrific medical experiments. His work emphasized the necessity of informed consent and the moral responsibility of individuals, particularly in the medical and scientific fields, to prioritize human dignity over blind obedience to authority. Alexander’s contributions extended beyond the courtroom, as he later warned about the dangers of dehumanizing practices in medicine and society, reinforcing the Nuremberg Effect’s call for personal accountability.

Contemporary Relevance

Today, the Nuremberg Effect reverberates far beyond courtrooms, infiltrating discussions on corporate ethics, military conduct, and everyday decisions. From whistleblowers exposing corporate malfeasance to debates over AI accountability in warfare, it serves as a cautionary reminder against passive complicity. In an era of rising authoritarianism and algorithmic decision-making, invoking this effect challenges us to question orders that violate human rights, fostering a culture where individual conscience triumphs over institutional pressure.

When friends and family claim that Nuremberg does not apply to contemporary issues, such as mandatory policies they view as benign, remind them that the core lesson is timeless: blind obedience enabled historical atrocities, and rejecting it today prevents similar complicity in modern ethical dilemmas, whether in governance, medicine, or technology.

While the Nuremberg Code specifically addresses medical experimentation without consent, the broader Nuremberg Effect encourages scrutiny of any authority that demands unethical compliance. Ultimately, it teaches that history’s darkest chapters were enabled not just by villains, but by the silent enablers who chose obedience over outrage.

Shadows of the Past in Modern Medicine

In the shadow of the Nuremberg Effect, reports of unusual fibrous clots—long, white, rubbery structures unlike any seen in decades of embalming practice—has ignited a modern reckoning with medical accountability. Funeral professionals, including embalmers like Richard Hirschman, have documented these anomalous formations since early 2021, often stretching several inches (MAYBE MORE) and resistant to standard chemical dissolution. These findings coincide strikingly with the rollout of COVID-19 mRNA vaccines, prompting questions about whether experimental interventions could be contributing to widespread vascular harm.

*Unusual fibrous clot provided by Richard Hirschman (9/2025)

Echoing the Doctors’ Trial that birthed the Nuremberg Code, this phenomenon compels us to reject blind obedience in healthcare systems, urging medical professionals, scientists, regulators, and citizens alike to scrutinize data on excess mortality and clotting risks rather than dismiss whistleblower observations as anomalies. Just as Leo Alexander warned of dehumanizing medical practices, today’s clot findings serve as a clarion call: outsourcing moral agency to “superior orders” from pharmaceutical giants or public health mandates risks repeating history’s ethical failures. Transparent investigations are essential to safeguard human dignity over institutional compliance.

If I Were There

I dream that if I were present at Nuremberg, what would I say? I’d like to say:

“These trials are not just about punishing the guilty, they are about awakening humanity. No one can hide behind ‘I was just following orders.’ Each of us carries a conscience. Let these trials echo through time: history will judge not only the leaders, but those who followed without question.

Choose courage.

Choose humanity.”

This imagined speech captures the essence of the Nuremberg Effect, urging individuals to reject passive compliance and embrace moral courage. It resonates today as we navigate complex ethical landscapes across many domains.

Voices Rising Against the Silence

Amid this ethical imperative, a cadre of courageous individuals has refused to remain silent, channeling the Nuremberg spirit by publicly documenting and analyzing these fibrous clots to expose potential cover-ups. Among them are:

• Lorena Diblasi and Marcela Sangorrin, Argentine scientists whose independent analysis revealed over 55 undeclared chemical elements in COVID-19 vaccines. Despite institutional backlash from CONICET, their work exemplifies fearless scientific integrity.

• Dr. David Nixon, an Australian family physician whose dark-field microscopy analyses of vaccine contents revealed self-assembling nanostructures and foreign materials, fueling global scrutiny despite his suspension.

• Richard Hirschman, an embalmer whose firsthand accounts and sample collections have catalyzed independent research into clot compositions.

• Greg Harrison, whose team’s advanced analytical techniques have provided empirical backing to challenge official narratives.

• Tom Haviland, a former military officer turned investigative researcher, who has conducted global surveys of embalmers and collaborated on clot examinations.

• Laura Kasner, Substack author of Clotastrophe, whose interviews and firsthand accounts have amplified the urgency of these discoveries.

• Pure Media Australia, an independent outlet prioritizing uncensored reporting on vaccine-related risks.

• John Oller, professor emeritus and editor of the International Journal of Vaccine Theory, Practice, and Research (IJVTPR), whose peer-reviewed analyses link abnormal clots and pandemic-era mortality data to mRNA interventions.

• Daniel Santiago, a pharmacist (myself), who likens repeated COVID-19 vaccinations to “playing Russian Roulette.” In my 2023 analysis, my co-author and I argue that each injection exposes recipients to unpredictable and potentially lethal risks, including massive blood clots and frame-shift mutations in mRNA that generate aberrant proteins beyond the intended spike protein. We conclude that “the enormous clot-like structures being removed from the corpses of COVID vaccinees require explanation,” pointing to a pattern of harm dismissed by public health authorities.

These voices, alongside others in the embalming and forensic communities, embody the rejection of passive complicity, transforming personal observations into a collective demand for truth and reform in an era where silence could enable the next wave of unchecked experimentation.

I am proud to know these individuals personally and stand shoulder to shoulder with them.

To read up on Dr Nixon:

https://drdavidnixon.com/1/en/topic/about-me

Some additional links:

https://www.ukri.org/who-we-are/how-we-are-doing/research-outcomes-and-impact/mrc/studying-the-link-between-covid-19-vaccines-and-rare-blood-clots/

All Cause Mortality and COVID-19 Injections: Evidence from 28 Weeks of Public Health England “COVID-19 Vaccine Surveillance Reports”. (2022). International Journal of Vaccine Theory, Practice, and Research , 2(2), 301-319. https://doi.org/10.56098/ijvtpr.v2i2.42

At Least 55 Undeclared Chemical Elements Found in COVID-19 Vaccines from AstraZeneca, CanSino, Moderna, Pfizer, Sinopharm and Sputnik V, with Precise ICP-MS. (2024). International Journal of Vaccine Theory, Practice, and Research , 3(2), 1367-1393. https://doi.org/10.56098/mt1njj52

Abnormal Clots and All-Cause Mortality During the Pandemic Experiment: Five Doses of COVID-19 Vaccine Are Evidently Lethal to Nearly All Medicare Participants . (2023). International Journal of Vaccine Theory, Practice, and Research , 3(1), 847-890. https://doi.org/10.56098/ijvtpr.v3i1.73

Playing Russian Roulette with Every COVID-19 Injection: The Deadly Global Game. (2022). International Journal of Vaccine Theory, Practice, and Research , 2(2), 619-650. https://doi.org/10.56098/ijvtpr.v2i2.36