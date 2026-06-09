DANIEL’s Substack

DANIEL’s Substack

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Maureen McKerracher's avatar
Maureen McKerracher
Jun 9

Interesting.

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Laura Kasner's avatar
Laura Kasner
Jun 9

This last line says it all:

“The next time you encounter an explanation that feels too clean, too effortless, ask: What had to be left out for it to become this simple? Sometimes the answer is “nothing important.” Often, it is something that matters a great deal.”

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