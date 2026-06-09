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There is a limit to how simple we can make information before the meaning begins to dissolve.

In an age of 60-second explainers, “science for dummies,” and viral infographics, simplification is celebrated as a virtue. We are told that complex ideas must be stripped down to their most basic form or people will tune out. Yet the great physicist Albert Einstein understood something deeper: nature’s fundamental laws are elegantly simple at their core, but our limited human senses and impatient minds often obscure that elegance. True understanding requires stripping away unnecessary complexity without discarding what is essential.

Einstein’s views on simplicity were not a call for dumbing things down. They were a call for clarity that still respects reality.

1. Underlying Mathematical Elegance

Einstein was convinced that at the deepest level, the universe operates according to elegant, simple rules. He believed that genuine scientific insight reveals a hidden harmony and symmetry beneath the messy surface of everyday observations. His own theories of relativity are masterclasses in this: they replaced the complicated machinery of 19th-century ether theories with a few profound principles about space, time, and the constancy of the speed of light.

The goal was never to make physics easier in a superficial sense. It was to make it truer by revealing the underlying order.

2. The Limits of Human Perception

Einstein observed that our direct experience of the world is filtered and often misleading. In conversations later recorded, he noted:

“The basic laws of the universe are simple, but because our senses are limited, we can’t grasp them. There is a pattern in creation.”

What we see, hear, and touch gives us a distorted, partial view. It takes disciplined thought, mathematics, and sometimes counter-intuitive reasoning to peel back those layers and perceive the real pattern. Everyday language and casual observation are simply not equipped for the task.

3. “Everything Should Be Made as Simple as Possible, But Not Simpler”

This is Einstein’s most famous principle on the subject (widely attributed to him, though the precise popular wording is a paraphrase of ideas he expressed clearly in his writings). In his 1933 lecture “On the Method of Theoretical Physics,” he stated the core idea this way:

“…the supreme goal of all theory is to make the irreducible basic elements as simple and as few as possible without having to surrender the adequate representation of a single datum of experience.”

In other words: remove what is unnecessary, but never remove what is necessary for accuracy. Cut the fat, not the muscle. Lose the jargon that obscures, but keep the distinctions that matter.

This is where many modern attempts at simplification fail. They do not merely clarify, they distort by omitting variables, mechanisms, or uncertainties that are inconvenient or difficult to convey.

4. The Miracle of Comprehensibility

In his 1936 essay “Physics and Reality,” Einstein expressed something close to awe:

“The eternal mystery of the world is its comprehensibility. The fact that it is comprehensible is a miracle.”

He marveled that a biological species on a small planet, equipped with limited senses and a finite brain, could nevertheless decode the fundamental rules governing stars, atoms, and everything in between. That miracle only remains possible when we refuse to sacrifice fidelity for the sake of easy consumption.

Why This Matters in Science, Medicine, and Public Understanding

When we push simplification past its natural limit, we do not create understanding, we create illusions of understanding.

This tension is especially sharp in modern vaccinology, where nucleoside-modified mRNA platforms represent one of the most significant pharmaceutical innovations in decades. A widely circulated explanation reduces the entire technology to a single reassuring sentence: “The mRNA tells your cells to make the spike protein, so your immune system learns to recognize it without getting the real virus.”

That description is directionally correct but strips away the very features that determine whether the immune response will be robust, broad, and faithful to the actual pathogen.

Consider what is lost. Native SARS-CoV-2 presents its spike protein as ordered trimers on the virion surface, with specific geometry, defined spacing between spikes, and particular epitope orientations that the immune system has evolved to engage through directional, spatial rules, what can be called antigen anisotropy. The immune system does not merely detect “spike sequence”; it interprets the geometric syntax: how epitopes are arranged, oriented, and dynamically presented in space and time.

In contrast, current mRNA vaccines rely on N1-methylpseudouridine (m¹Ψ) modification and codon optimization. These changes alter ribosomal translation speed and accuracy. Analyses of the platform show this can induce approximately 8% +1 ribosomal frameshifting during protein production. The resulting frameshifted polypeptides create novel peptide junctions that were never part of the intended spike. At the same time, the expressed spike proteins exhibit differences in co-translational folding, glycosylation patterns, and conformational ensembles compared with spikes on actual virions. Because mRNA-expressed antigens lack the rigid inter-spike spacing and orientation constraints of a native virion, the “spike” presented to B cells and T cells is an ensemble of forms rather than a faithful geometric replica.

The downstream effects are not theoretical. Research indicates that immunity shaped by mRNA platforms can show narrower recognition of certain drifted variants compared with immunity from natural infection. This is precisely the kind of outcome one might expect when the spatial and dynamic details of antigen presentation diverge from the native configuration.

The simplification “it just makes the spike” therefore discards variables that are biologically consequential. It turns a sophisticated biophysical process into a black-box slogan. In Einstein’s terms, we have made it simpler than the data allow.

This is not an argument for and against mRNA technology. It is an argument for applying the same rigor to our explanations, and to future platform design, that Einstein demanded of physical theory. The immune system reads spatial, directional and dynamic detail. Vaccine manufacturing must increasingly learn to speak the same language. Prioritizing preservation or engineering of native-like antigen anisotropy offers a concrete, testable principle for improving the fidelity and breadth of next-generation vaccines against rapidly evolving pathogens such as influenza, coronaviruses, and HIV.

For a deeper technical treatment of these geometric and biophysical factors, see: Santiago D. Antigen anisotropy: The overlooked geometric determinant of vaccine immunogenicity and fidelity. Human Vaccines & Immunotherapeutics. 2026. https://doi.org/10.1080/21645515.2026.2638640

The Courage to Keep What Matters

True simplification is an act of respect, both for the subject and for the reader. It is the hard work of identifying what is essential and presenting it with clarity and honesty. Anything less is not simplification; it is reductionism that eventually collapses under the weight of reality.

Einstein’s universe rewards those who are willing to do that work. The elegant core is there, waiting to be seen. But we only find it by refusing to discard the variables that make the description faithful.

The same principle applies more broadly in pharmacy and medicine. Patients deserve explanations that are clear without being cartoonish. When we flatten mechanisms, risk profiles, or platform differences into slogans, we erode the very informed consent and scientific literacy we claim to promote.

Einstein’s standard remains the better guide: make the explanation as simple as the truth permits, and never simpler.

The next time you encounter an explanation that feels too clean, too effortless, ask: What had to be left out for it to become this simple? Sometimes the answer is “nothing important.” Often, it is something that matters a great deal.