DANIEL’s Substack

DANIEL’s Substack

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currer
Jul 7

I agree with Feynman. My brother was a theoretical physicist. We were twins. He was highly - abnormally - intelligent but he could explain complex physics and other sciences very clearly and accurately. He made it seem simple, but that was just because he had a complete understanding of his subject.

Science is built up from basic truths in a logical fashion. Each step is self evident, really. So explanations ought to be obvious and within everyone's grasp.

When the "pandemic" came I realised it was nonsense because I could see the claims made in the media did not logically follow. My brother taught me how to think for myself.

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