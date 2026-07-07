Why “Layman’s Terms” Create Instant Experts

Why do so many people (PhD and non-experts alike) who show no sign of having studied a technical subject at any real depth immediately demand “layman’s terms,” and then, after hearing a simplified explanation, behave as though they now understand the topic well enough to hold confident opinions?

This pattern shows up constantly in discussions about science, especially the complex and consequential kind. It’s worth examining directly.

The Recurring Dynamic

People often treat simplification as a non‑negotiable entry ticket to any conversation. They’ve typically done little or no work with primary sources, experimental methods, data tables, or the underlying conceptual framework. Yet once they receive an accessible analogy or high‑level summary, a curious thing happens: confidence materializes. “Now I get it.”

The problem isn’t the request for clarity. Good communicators should be able to make ideas accessible. The problem is what happens next, and what was missing before the request was even made.

The Illusion of Explanatory Depth

Psychologists have documented a reliable phenomenon called the illusion of explanatory depth. People systematically overestimate how well they understand mechanisms they encounter in daily life, how a toilet works, how a zipper functions, how a vaccine or therapeutic platform operates at the molecular level. When asked to explain the process step by step, confidence collapses. A simplified story then restores the feeling of understanding without restoring actual competence.

*AI image generated

This gap becomes especially large in domains that require specialized knowledge: molecular biology, immunology, physical chemistry, or any area where the phenomena emerge from interactions that aren’t visible at the everyday level.

The Dunning–Kruger Connection

This pattern maps closely onto the Dunning–Kruger effect, the finding that people with low competence in a domain tend to overestimate their ability, while those with high competence tend to underestimate theirs (partly because the task felt manageable to them, so they assume it was manageable for everyone).

A recent video that explains this with clarity and memorable examples is Why Idiots Are So Confident – The Dunning‑Kruger Effect by MR. BRAIN:

It opens with the true story of McArthur Wheeler, who robbed banks while convinced that lemon juice rendered him invisible to cameras. The video then shows how this same overconfidence dynamic plays out in everyday domains, including, by extension, technical scientific debates where people have absorbed one simplified framing and now feel equipped to adjudicate the entire field.

*AI generated image

The Feynman Quote, Often Misused

Richard Feynman’s famous line, that if you can’t explain something simply, you don’t understand it, is frequently invoked in these discussions. It’s a powerful standard for the explainer. It is not, however, evidence that the person receiving the simple explanation has achieved understanding.

Feynman could deliver those clear explanations because he had already done the rigorous, technical, often mathematical work. Most people quoting the line have not done equivalent work on the topic at hand. Receiving a simplified version does not substitute for that effort.

There Is a Limit to Simplification

Some concepts can be made genuinely accessible without fatal distortion. Many others cannot. Or at least, the accessible version becomes so stripped of mechanism, uncertainty, and boundary conditions that it no longer supports accurate reasoning about real‑world implications.

In domains where the details determine outcomes, kinetics, geometry, electrostatics, off‑target behaviors, stage‑dependent processes, the cartoon version and the actual evidence can diverge sharply. When public or policy discussion operates primarily from the cartoon, the quality of collective judgment suffers.

This is not an argument against clear communication. It is an argument for honest communication, one that includes a map of what was necessarily left out and why those layers matter for anyone who actually cares about the subject.

Where the Gap Becomes Especially Costly

In areas like mRNA platform technology, the distance between the simplified public story and the actual biophysical reality is large enough that the simplified version can actively mislead. People who would never attempt to read a paper on ribosomal frameshifting or Raman signatures of protein secondary structure still feel qualified to declare the entire technology “just like a virus” or “completely novel and therefore dangerous,” depending on which simplified framing reached them first.

The person demanding the simplification has usually done almost none of the work (or little) that would allow them to recognize when simplification has crossed into distortion.

This doesn’t mean all science communication should be impenetrable. Good analogies and stepwise explanations remain valuable. But they should come with an honest map of what was left out, and a non‑hostile invitation to go deeper if the person actually cares about the subject.

A Better Standard

True intellectual seriousness isn’t measured by whether someone can repeat a layman’s explanation or hold a PhD. It’s measured by whether they’re willing to move past the basics when the subject justifies the effort, and by whether they can still say, without embarrassment, “I don’t know enough yet to have a confident view”.

Science communication fails when it leaves people feeling like instant experts. It succeeds when it gives them enough clarity to recognize how much they still don’t know, and enough respect for the domain to want to learn more.

Why This Matters

When simplification is treated as the destination rather than the on‑ramp, several things follow:

Sloganeering: Genuine expertise gets flattened into competing slogans.

Gatekeeping Accusations: Audiences accuse professionals of “gatekeeping” or “elitism” for pointing out that the simplified version is incomplete.

Nuance Aversion: The audience that most needs nuance is often the least willing to do the work required to access it.

The healthiest posture from communicators is to offer the clearest possible entry point while being explicit about its limits. The healthiest posture from audiences, when the topic carries real stakes, is to treat the simple explanation as the beginning of inquiry rather than its conclusion.

What examples of this pattern have you seen in your own reading, conversations, or professional work? I’d be interested in your observations in the comments.

If this resonated, feel free to share it with someone who’s ever said “just explain it simply” on a topic they’ve never actually studied.

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References

Goodstein, D. L. (1989). Richard P. Feynman, teacher. Physics Today, 42(2), 70–75., https://physicstoday.aip.org/features/richard-p-feynman-teacher#

R. L. Elgin, D. L. Goodstein, Phys. Rev. A 9, 2657 (1974).https://doi.org/PLRAAN

Kruger, J., & Dunning, D. (1999). Unskilled and unaware of it: how difficulties in recognizing one’s own incompetence lead to inflated self-assessments. Journal of personality and social psychology, 77(6), 1121–1134. https://doi.org/10.1037//0022-3514.77.6.1121

Mr. Brain. (2026, February 15). Why idiots are so confident – the Dunning-Kruger effect [Video]. YouTube. youtube.com

Rozenblit, L., & Keil, F. (2002). The misunderstood limits of folk science: an illusion of explanatory depth. Cognitive science, 26(5), 521–562. https://doi.org/10.1207/s15516709cog2605_1

Wikipedia. (2026, July 7). Dunning–Kruger effect. In Wikipedia. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Dunning%E2%80%93Kruger_effect

Wikipedia. (2026, July 7). Illusion of explanatory depth. In Wikipedia. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Illusion_of_explanatory_depth

Wikipedia. (2026, July 7). 1995 Greater Pittsburgh bank robberies. In Wikipedia. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/1995_Greater_Pittsburgh_bank_robberies