DANIEL’s Substack

DANIEL’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Abbas Abdulmalik's avatar
Abbas Abdulmalik
Apr 20

“swapping uridine for m1ψ” should say “swapping m1ψ for uridine” (unless I’m mistaken).

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 DANIEL SANTIAGO
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture