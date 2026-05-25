In 2017 I wrote this note to a friend. It was, and remains, a simple, heartfelt presentation of the gift of salvation. The words use everyday pictures to point to eternal truths: our God‑given capacity to rule, the separation that pride creates, the undeniable signature of the Creator in everything He has made, and the open door of prayer that leads us back to Him through Jesus Christ.

I’m sharing it again because the invitation has never expired.

“August 11, 2017

In Genesis, God gave humanity a right, the right of “Let them rule” (Genesis 1:26).

After the eating of the fruit, the intimate space within humanity where God had resided was emptied. The ache of separation began at that moment. God cannot and will not reside with sin. From that point forward, humanity fully exercised the right to “rule,” to the point that God Himself confronted man acting as autonomous “little gods,” deciding good and evil for themselves (Isaiah 41:21–24; Romans 1:22).

The ability to create and shape things gave humanity a deep sense of satisfaction. Both accomplishment and destructive pride rose up from this newfound capacity. That capacity produced a sense of independence from God’s authority. It is this independence, the “pride of life” (1 John 2:16), that continues to drive people away from God.

Don’t expect God to humble Himself before your independence. But do expect that God has already made a way back to relationship with Him. That is why He sent Jesus Christ.

Now when someone says they do not believe in God, or doubts that He exists, the real question is this: “By what line of reasoning did ‘God’ become nonexistent?”

Creation is God’s presence. Creation is God’s signature and trademark.

When you see a television, do you seriously doubt that a manufacturer exists or that someone designed and built that television? The TV did not randomly appear or evolve on its own out of a primordial soup. Intelligence designed it.

You interact with the television every day, yet you have never directly met the manufacturer. To connect with the manufacturer, you must reach out, by letter, email, or phone. A relationship must be established. The manufacturer has a department that handles all incoming communication. If you write, a response takes time. If you call, the response is usually faster (assuming you’re not left on hold). Once that relationship is established, the department can help resolve issues with the product.

At no point did you doubt the existence of the manufacturer simply because you hadn’t met them face to face. So why doubt the Manufacturer of creation? Was the television created at random?

Creation is God’s proof, His signature trademark, His presence:

God - Universal Manufacturer, omnipresent

Creation - Sovereign Product

Bible - Owner’s Manual: introduction to God’s complete and instant knowledge and power

Prayer- Communication: the point of contact between the physical world and the spiritual world

For many people, there are real barriers to contacting the Manufacturer, barriers to interacting with Jesus:

They have the wrong address- Where to talk to God They dialed the wrong number- How to talk to God They believe the Manufacturer is “out of business”- When to talk to Jesus.

Before any issue can be resolved, a person must come to the true Manufacturer through the way He has provided. You cannot go to another “manufacturer,” because that entity did not create you and has no relationship with you or authority over you.

Understand this: God is an artist extraordinaire. Some reason that if God didn’t put a visible label on His creation, then He must not exist. But just because a television doesn’t carry a Samsung or Sony label doesn’t mean it had no manufacturer.

By the traits and design of the television, we can often identify who made it. Unlike Picasso or Goya, who signed their canvases, creation itself carries God’s trademark signature throughout. The Manufacturer’s product is His label.

Romans 1:19–20 reads:

“…since what may be known about God is plain to them, because God has made it plain to them. For since the creation of the world God’s invisible qualities, His eternal power and divine nature, have been clearly seen, being understood from what has been made, so that people are without excuse.”

Prayer is the contact point between you and Jesus Christ. It is the starting point of a real relationship with Him. It is His will to have connection with you. Talk. Communicate. Commune.

Jesus loves you. Accept His offer of relationship.

Blaise Pascal famously argued that life is a wager: if you bet against God and lose, you lose everything. But if you believe in God and win, you gain everything.

Daniel Santiago”

Originally written August 11, 2017 as a personal letter to a friend. Lightly formatted for readability in 2018 and lightly polished again in 2026 while preserving the original heart and message.

A closing thought

If these words stir something in you, you don’t have to figure everything out before you talk to God. The line is open. The Manufacturer knows your name. The invitation still stands.

May you discover, or rediscover, the joy of that relationship.

If this post encouraged you, feel free to share it with someone who needs to hear the same simple truth I shared with my friend in 2017.