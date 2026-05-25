DANIEL’s Substack

DANIEL’s Substack

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Laura Kasner's avatar
Laura Kasner
May 25

What a beautiful, simple analogy Danny. My twin will love this.

God bless you.

I always pray to God to show me my way. And He always does. In less than 3 weeks, we had two waitresses that were pregnant wait on us and I was able to give them my card that takes you to Del Bigtree’s film, An Inconvenient Study. God is using me to plant the seeds of truth.

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