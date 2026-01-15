DANIEL’s Substack

kittynana
2d

Last May, my daughter found out her husband had been virtually cheating on her. Turns out it had been going on long before he had even met her. She and their now 4 year old son moved in with us until she could secure her own place, physically and emotionally.

I told her to make no final moves until she could look at herself in the mirror and say "I honestly did everything I could". They already had a mediator for divorce but agreed to marriage counseling.

I am happy to say they are closing on a new house tomorrow (their home was his terribly dysfunctional family home which is TIIINNYYYYY), they're in marriage and individual counseling and he's in an addiction group. They are both happier (he told her he never realized there was a whole world out there and has thanked her repeatedly for showing him that) and are looking forward to their newest chapter.

Laura Kasner
2d

I was told, “whenever you remember, forgive again”

Wise words. 🥰

