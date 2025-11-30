*Image provided by Richard Hirschman

You’ve seen the photos: foot-long, rubbery white filaments pulled from veins during autopsies.

Embalmers worldwide, veterans with 30+ years on the job, say these “calamari clots” are new since 2021.

Watch the last ten minutes of this interview between embalmers:

*Image provided by Richard Hirschman

Mainstream media and fact-checkers immediately labelled these reports ‘anecdotal’ and moved on.

The peer-reviewed literature certainly has not.

Three independent discoveries, now etched in the literature, expose flaws in the mRNA platform and a dark property of the spike protein itself.

1. Covalent lipid–mRNA adducts are real and were not quantified in released lots (Packer 2021)

Reactive breakdown products of the ionizable lipid irreversibly attach to the mRNA bases, creating novel chemical entities. These adducts are:

•Translated poorly, not at all, or produce random truncations.

• Invisible to capillary electrophoresis. So, how much was in any shipped vial?

• Levels rise with storage time, temperature, and poorer lipid purity. Every shipped vial contained some percentage of these damaged mRNAs

• To my knowledge, the exact amount per lot has never been publicly disclosed.

2. N¹-methylpseudouridine drives +1 ribosomal frameshifting in ~8–10 % of translation events in human cells and in vaccinated individuals.(Mulroney 2023)

This produces a subpopulation of misfolded spike proteins (terminated by an out-of-frame stop). These frameshifted proteins are immunogenic garbage that were never tested pre-clinically. Contemplate the analogy of sugar in a gas tank.

Certain short peptides within spike are amyloidgenic. (Nyström 2022) Proteases can be massively elevated at sites of inflammation or endothelial damage (neutrophil elastase, plasmin, cathepsins) and can cleave spike and expose amyloidogenic segments. Pre-formed fibrils of these exact peptides bind fibrinogen, create abnormally dense fibrin networks, and block fibrinolysis in purified in vitro systems.

The phenomena is real.

The biologically plausible (but still unproven) pathway to the white clots

• Aberrant spike products (lipid-adducted, frameshifted, or proteolytically nicked) are generated at industrial scale in some vaccinated persons. • At sites of inflammation or endothelial damage, proteases can liberate the exact amyloidogenic spike peptides shown to cause resistant microclots in purified in vitro systems. • Large, white, rubbery postmortem clots have been documented by embalmers and physicians worldwide since 2021. Their temporal appearance tracks vaccination campaigns far better than infection waves.

What is still missing to prove causation

• Public lot-by-lot quantitation of lipid–mRNA adduct levels in commercial vials. • Mass spectrometry or immunohistochemistry of the actual white fibrous clots showing presence (or absence) of spike-derived amyloidogenic peptides. • An animal model combining realistic adduct + frameshift levels with inflammation that reproduces the macroscopic clot pathology.

Until those experiments are done, the most accurate one-sentence summary of the peer-reviewed literature in November 2025 is:

“The mRNA platform unavoidably produces aberrant spike proteins, and inflammatory proteases can convert spike into amyloidogenic peptides that multiple independent labs have proven can cause resistant microclots in vitro, making spike-derived amyloid the single most parsimonious explanation for the white fibrous clots that remains completely untested in the actual postmortem material.”

The clots are real.

The chemistry is real.

This isn’t conspiracy. It’s chemistry begging for answers.

Release the data. Sequence the clots. Test it.

The dead deserve it. We all do.

References:

Disclaimer: The information provided in this post is for informational and educational purposes only and is not intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified healthcare provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition. Never disregard professional medical advice or delay in seeking it because of something you have read here.