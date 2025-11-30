DANIEL’s Substack

Tom Haviland
Tom Haviland
Nov 30

Right on, Daniel. Check out the last 10 minutes of this video interview between Iowa embalmers Mr. Dana Goodell and Mr. Bob Sinnott:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eA9lsL6Qsbc&t=1291s

Just MORE PROOF that these WHITE FIBROUS CLOTS are REAL!

M Henry
M Henry
Nov 30

Ask an honest Dentist . Mine, now retired, and his assistant told me that every time they pulled teeth post the mRNA covid shots, they saw strange long clots sticking to the gauze that they placed on the extraction sites. He had her begin checking the patient's charts to see who said they got the jab and sure enough they were by in large those who acknowledged being injected.

