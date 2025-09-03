DANIEL’s Substack

DANIEL’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Tobias Beharrell's avatar
Tobias Beharrell
7h

Thank you for your thoughtful reminder. It is quite an experience to truly understand that true hope must be not for this world but for the next.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Tom Haviland's avatar
Tom Haviland
9h

Great words of encouragement to all! Well done, Daniel! - Tom

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 DANIEL SANTIAGO
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture