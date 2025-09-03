A few years ago, I found myself in quiet desperation, a kind of silent suffering that most of us encounter at some point in life. Everything had become a whirlwind of questions, doubts, and uncertainty. I stood in a sea of gnawing despair I couldn’t quite name, searching for meaning, something to anchor me in the chaos of Covid.

In that moment of vulnerability, I instinctively opened my Bible and landed on John 16:33. Jesus’ words leapt off the page:

“In this world you will have trouble. But take heart! I have overcome the world.”

Those words didn’t just speak to me, they surrounded me like a shield. It felt as if Jesus Himself was there, offering strength when I was weak, guidance when I was lost, and hope when I felt hopeless. That moment wasn’t fleeting; it transformed my heart. I haven’t looked back since.

More recently, a troubling issue has emerged from accounts by embalmers and doctors worldwide. They report extracting long, white, rubbery clots from arteries and veins, clots they’ve described as unprecedented in their decades long careers. At first, these reports stirred a deep unease in me, echoing the same kind of uncertainty I felt during the height of the pandemic.

*Image provided by Richard Hirschmann

But this time, as then, I wasn’t alone.

The presence of Jesus, real, steady, helped me confront the discomfort without being consumed by it. His words in John16:33 weren’t just a distant comfort; they became a lens through which I could process the chaos.

“Take heart!” He said, “I have overcome the world.”

That promise didn’t erase the questions, but it gave me the courage to hold them without losing peace. It reminded me that even in the face of alarming realities, I could stand firm, not because I understood everything (I don’t), but because I’m anchored in Someone who does.

Maybe you know the feeling I’m describing. Maybe there’s an emptiness inside you, a longing that no amount of success, relationships, or distractions can satisfy.

It’s like a puzzle piece is missing, and nothing in this world quite fits.

Pascal’s Abyss

The 17th-century philosopher Blaise Pascal captured this beautifully when he wrote:

“What else does this craving, and this helplessness, proclaim but that there was once in man a true happiness, of which all that now remains is the empty print and trace? This he tries in vain to fill with everything around him… since this infinite abyss can be filled only with an infinite and immutable object; in other words, by God himself.”

That “infinite abyss” Pascal describes? It’s real. It’s the ache you feel when the world’s promises fall short, when the things you thought would fulfill you leave you wanting more. I’ve come to believe that this void is God-shaped, carved into our souls as a reminder that we were made for something, Someone, greater. And for me, that Someone is Jesus.

Not Preaching, Just Living

I’m not saying this to preach or push an agenda. I say it because I live it, every day. I’ve tried to fill that abyss with achievements, relationships, and countless other things, only to find they were like sand slipping through my fingers. It’s like Peter, you know, the disciple who swore he’d stand by Christ no matter what, only to deny Him three times when the pressure hit (Luke 22:54-62). Peter thought he had it together, bold, ready to die for Jesus, but when the moment came, he crumbled, left with nothing but shame and an empty heart. Yet, Christ was there, not condemning, but rejuvenating him, meeting him where he fell, on a quiet shore, asking, “Do you love me?” (John 21:15-19). That’s what I’ve found too, when my own strength fails, when the things I cling to slip away, there’s a presence that doesn’t let go, ready to lift me up.

When I encountered Jesus, not as a distant figure or a set of rules, but as a living, loving presence, everything changed. This isn’t about religion. It’s about relationship. Something basic to the human experience.

He didn’t erase life’s troubles (He warned us they’d come!), but He showed me He’s bigger than them. He is the peace that steadies me, the purpose that guides me, and the love that never runs dry.

If you’re reading this and feel that same longing, I want you to know: Jesus is walking with you. Whether you’ve known Him for years or are still searching for answers, we’re on the same narrow path, one marked by grace, not perfection.

We wrestle with the big questions. We explore that God-shaped void. And we discover the One who promises to fill it. Jesus isn’t just a name or a story, He’s the One who overcame the world, and He’s reaching out to you right now, ready to meet you where you are.

So take a moment. Pause. Reflect.

What’s stirring in your heart?

What’s that abyss you’ve been trying to fill?

And what if, just maybe, Jesus is the answer you’ve been searching for all along?

I’d love to hear your thoughts, whether you’re walking this journey with Jesus or just beginning to explore who He is. Share in the comments, or simply sit with these words. Wherever you are, I’m praying you find the hope that has carried me through, a hope that only Jesus can give.

“Come to me, all you who are weary and burdened, and I will give you rest.” Matthew 11:28