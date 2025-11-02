As Thanksgiving approaches, I’ve been reflecting on what it means to be truly thankful, not just this November 27, 2025, but every single day.

The verse, Philippians 1:3, keeps circling in my mind (and heart): “I thank God every time I think of you.” I often text it to my daughter and wife at random moments.

Isn’t that beautiful? Paul’s words to the Philippians aren’t tied to a holiday or a single moment.

They’re a lifestyle, a posture of the heart that sees every memory, every person, every breath as a reason to give thanks.

Thanksgiving, the holiday, is a gift. It’s a day to gather, eat, laugh, and count our blessings. But what if we carried that spirit forward? What if we woke up each morning with a quiet prayer of thanks for the people who fill our lives, our family, friends, even the stranger who smiled at us in passing? What if we thanked God for the small moments, the sunrise, a warm cup of coffee, a kind word, that stitch our days together?

Gratitude changes us. When I think of my Lord for his sacrifice, family who deals with my snoring, coworkers that make my day go better, and substack readers who read my writing, I’m overwhelmed with thanks.

You’re here, reading these words, sharing this journey. That’s no small thing. Like Paul, I thank God every time I think of you, because your presence reminds me that connection and community are worth celebrating.

This Thanksgiving, let’s keep gratitude alive beyond the turkey and pie.

Try this: each day, pause to name one thing, or one person, you’re thankful for.

Whisper it to yourself, write it down, or share it with someone. Let’s make every day a little Thanksgiving, a chance to see God’s goodness in the ordinary.

What are you thankful for today? I’d love to hear your thoughts in the comments.

With a grateful heart, I thank the Lord, and I

Thank you