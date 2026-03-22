DANIEL’s Substack

DANIEL’s Substack

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Mary Ann Caton's avatar
Mary Ann Caton
6d

Comforting words. Sharing with friends.

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Laura Kasner's avatar
Laura Kasner
6d

Beautiful Danny.

So very many lost souls. So many we must pray for. 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻

The free gift of salvation.

Faith alone. Grace alone. Christ alone.

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