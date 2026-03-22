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Nails fresh in His hands and feet. Soldiers mocking, gambling for His clothes. Blood flowing. The sky about to go dark. And from the lips of the dying Jewish Messiah come seven short statements that rewrote eternity:

• “Father, forgive them, for they know not what they do.” (Luke 23:34)

• “Truly I tell you, today you will be with me in paradise.” (Luke 23:43)

• “Woman, here is your son… Here is your mother.” (John 19:26-27)

• “My God, my God, why have you forsaken me?” (Matthew 27:46; Mark 15:34)

• “I thirst.” (John 19:28)

• “It is finished.” (John 19:30)

• “Father, into your hands I commit my spirit.” (Luke 23:46)

These are not the words of a helpless victim. They are the words of the Lamb, God Himself provided, the fulfillment of a plan that began the moment Adam and Eve fell in Eden.

If you are reading this and you feel a quiet pull toward antisemitism… if you’ve heard the old lie that “the Jews killed Jesus” and part of you wonders if there’s truth in it… stay with me. These seven words were spoken for you too. They are the strongest possible answer to that lie.

The First Word: The Prayer That Shattered Blame Forever

“Father, forgive them, for they know not what they do.” (Luke 23:34)

Jesus spoke this while the Roman soldiers were still hammering the nails and dividing His clothes. No one was sorry. No one was asking for mercy. Yet He prayed, not for Himself, but for His killers.

This wasn’t just kindness in the moment. It was the fulfillment of everything God set in motion in Genesis 3:15: “He will crush your head, and you will strike his heel.” The “seed of the woman” would be wounded, but the wound was part of God’s own plan. Isaiah 53 had already declared the suffering Servant would be “pierced for our transgressions” and “crushed for our iniquities.”

On Mount Moriah, Abraham was ready to sacrifice Isaac when God stopped him and provided a ram. Abraham named the place “The Lord Will Provide.” That story was never about a man providing his own sacrifice. It was a picture: only God can provide the Lamb. And on Calvary, He did exactly that.

Jesus Himself said, “No one takes my life from me, but I lay it down of my own accord” (John 10:18). The Sanhedrin handed Him over. Pilate gave the order. Roman soldiers drove the nails. But Scripture is clear: this was “what God’s hand and will had decided beforehand” (Acts 4:28). Every one of us, through our sin, stood in that crowd. The responsibility is collective. The sacrifice was divine.

This is why the old charge of “deicide” was used for centuries to justify hatred, and why virtually every major Christian denomination has rejected it. The Catholic Church’s Nostra Aetate (1965) stated plainly: “what happened in His passion cannot be charged against all the Jews, without distinction, then alive, nor against the Jews of today.” It was not “the Jews.” It was humanity. Most of all, it was love, God’s love, so great that He gave His own Son.

Because Jesus prayed “Father, forgive them,” the door of heaven opened wide. No one is beyond reach. Not the soldiers. Not the religious leaders. Not you. Not me. Not even someone carrying antisemitic thoughts in their heart right now.

The Other Six Words: Grace Unfolding at the Cross

If the first word is perfect forgiveness, the next six show exactly what that forgiveness purchases:

• “Truly I tell you, today you will be with me in paradise” → Even a dying criminal with nothing to offer except faith received immediate entrance into God’s presence. It’s never too late. Salvation is a free gift received by faith alone.

• “Woman, here is your son… Here is your mother” → In His agony, Jesus created a new family at the foot of the cross. The Church was born there, bound by His blood, not by ethnicity. From that moment, every believer, Jew or Gentile, became one family in Him.

• “My God, my God, why have you forsaken me?” → He took the separation from the Father that we deserved so we would never be forsaken. Quoting Psalm 22, He fulfilled the prophecy of the righteous sufferer bearing our alienation so we could be brought near.

• “I thirst” → The One who offers living water experienced our thirst so our souls could be satisfied forever. The same voice that said “If anyone is thirsty, let him come to me” now thirsted in our place.

• “It is finished” → The debt was paid in full. Nothing more needs to be added. Ever. The Greek word tetelestai was stamped on paid‑in‑full receipts, the same word the Savior declared from the cross.

• “Father, into your hands I commit my spirit” → With His last breath He entrusted Himself completely to the Father, and showed us we can do the same. Even in death, perfect trust.

Together, these seven words are the gospel in miniature. They are not a story of blame. They are a story of rescue.

Why This Matters Right Now

In a world trembling under the threat of war, where ancient grievances between East and West, Isaac and Ishmael, Jew and Gentile are being stoked into flames, these Seven Words offer the only path to peace.

If you’ve been leaning into anger toward Jewish people, whether out of political frustration, historical myths, or the pain of current events, hear the First Word spoken straight to you: “Father, forgive them…”

Jesus didn’t pick a political side at Calvary. He didn’t call for a holy war. He became the sacrifice that ends all wars.

The Cross is not a weapon of hate. It is the place where hate died. It is the mountain where the God of Abraham provided for all of us.

The Way Home: A Simple Prayer

You don’t need complicated theology. You only need the same honest heart as the man hanging on the cross next to Jesus, a man who realized his own need for a Savior.

He simply looked at the Messiah and said:

“Jesus, remember me…” (Luke 23:42)

If you feel that pull in your heart today, a desire to lay down your anger, your guilt, or your wandering, you can make that prayer your own. Whether you have known Him as a Prophet, a Teacher, or a stranger, He is calling you to know Him as Redeemer.

Right where you are, say to Him:

“Jesus, remember me….”

Thoughts to shape:

“I believe You are the Lamb of God who takes away the sin of the world, including mine. I turn from my own way and I trust in Yours. Father, into Your hands I commit my life.”

He didn’t reject the dying criminal. He won’t reject you.

The debt is finished. The door is open.

Come home. Jesus is calling.