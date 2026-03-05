Hello everyone,

My latest review just published online (March 4, 2026) in Human Vaccines & Immunotherapeutics, it’s open access and the full text is here:

Santiago, D. (2026). Antigen anisotropy: The overlooked geometric determinant of vaccine immunogenicity and fidelity. Human Vaccines & Immunotherapeutics, 22(1).

https://doi.org/10.1080/21645515.2026.2638640

The paper is called:

“Antigen Anisotropy: The Overlooked Geometric Determinant of Vaccine Immunogenicity and Fidelity”

I know the title sounds technical, but the central idea is actually quite simple and, once you see it, hard to unsee.

The One Take-Home Idea

The immune system learns from the shape and movement, the geometry, of the antigen it sees.

-Natural infection presents antigens in geometric and dynamic ways.

-Most vaccine platforms unintentionally perturb that geometry, through cross-linking, folding shifts, glycan changes, or other manufacturing effects.

-Even small structural differences can train the immune system on a slightly different version of the real target.

-When the actual virus arrives, the trained immune response may not recognize or handle it as effectively as it could have.

At its heart, the concept is about training the immune system, our body’s true vaccine, on undistorted, native-like antigen structures, which may support broader and more reliable protection. The unfortunate reality is that pathogens continue to evolve and gain-of-function research continues as well, so studying how to make vaccines a better product remains a priority.

My hope is that this neutral, evidence-based perspective brings all sides together around shared goals like transparency, rigor, and improvement, because constructive engagement with the science is always more productive than division.

The paper argues that prioritizing antigen geometry, keeping it as close as possible to the natural form, may help train the immune system on a more accurate picture, potentially leading to broader, stronger, and longer-lasting protection.

That’s it.

Not “vaccines are bad” and not “vaccines are perfect.”

Just: fidelity to the natural target matters more than most people realize.

Who Might Want to Read the Full Paper

• Anyone interested in how vaccine manufacturing choices affect immune outcomes

• People curious about why immune responses wane faster or miss variants

• Researchers or developers thinking about next-generation platforms

• Anyone who believes vaccine science should keep improving, regardless of their views on current products

The article is fully open access, no paywall, with figures and references. You can read it.

I wrote it as neutrally as possible, drawing from structural biology, biophysics, and published immunology data. My hope is that both vaccine supporters and skeptics can find something useful in it.

If you read it, I’d genuinely appreciate hearing your take in the comments below. What stood out? What questions did it raise?

Thank you for being here.

Daniel Santiago, RPh, PharmD

Orlando, Florida

March 2026