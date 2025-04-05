Nov 21, 2023
Future Science Series: “Unknown Ingredients”: mXNA and the Kozak Sequence with Daniel Santiago
https://home.solari.com/future-science-series-unknown-ingredients-mxna-and-the-kozak-sequence-with-daniel-santiago/
Quote: “Are “hidden genes” part of the unknown ingredients in these vials? Dr. Santiago also discusses the discovery of amyloid- and hydrogel-forming amino acid sequences found in the injected spike blueprints, two of which are of a fibrillar nature. What is their relationship to strange blood clots and ubiquitous thromboses? (Only after the recording of this interview was our attention drawn to fibril-based hydrogels formed by spidroins (spider silk proteins); the latter are increasingly being used to fabricate biomaterials for tissue engineering/regenerative medicine. See Links in Footnote.) And finally, why have Japanese and Argentinian universities found spectroscopic signatures of metals in Pfizer and Moderna vials?”
Thanks for reading DANIEL’s Substack! Subscribe for free to receive new posts and support my work.