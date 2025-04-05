https://home.solari.com/future-science-series-unknown-ingredients-mxna-and-the-kozak-sequence-with-daniel-santiago/

Quote: “Are “hidden genes” part of the unknown ingredients in these vials? Dr. Santiago also discusses the discovery of amyloid- and hydrogel-forming amino acid sequences found in the injected spike blueprints, two of which are of a fibrillar nature. What is their relationship to strange blood clots and ubiquitous thromboses? (Only after the recording of this interview was our attention drawn to fibril-based hydrogels formed by spidroins (spider silk proteins); the latter are increasingly being used to fabricate biomaterials for tissue engineering/regenerative medicine. See Links in Footnote.) And finally, why have Japanese and Argentinian universities found spectroscopic signatures of metals in Pfizer and Moderna vials?”