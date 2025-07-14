Sometimes, the weight of revelation, or the lack thereof, leaves us utterly speechless. Today, as news swirls around the latest developments in the Jeffrey Epstein saga, I find myself grappling with trust. In an era where trust in public health institutions is already frayed, reports of unusual “white fibrous clots” still being found in deceased is stunning. The phrase “I have no words” captures the disbelief and frustration echoing across social media, as embalmers and concerned citizens question what these formations mean, and why they seemingly surged since 2021.

As someone who’s followed the twists and turns of COVID-19 era, I’m compelled to dive in not to fuel fear, but to demand answers.

Silence on this isn’t an option when lives and transparency are at stake. ( Correlation is not Causation )

We are duty-bound to speak out before silence buries the truth. ( Dietrich Bonhoeffer )

For those unfamiliar, the issue stems from accounts by embalmers and doctors worldwide who report extracting long, white, rubbery clots from arteries and veins, clots they’ve described as unprecedented in their decades long careers. These aren’t the typical red clots associated with heart attacks or strokes; they’re fibrous, resilient structures that resist breakdown and sometimes form casts of the vascular system.

Surveys of embalmers encountering these clots coincide with the global rollout of COVID-19 vaccines. The timing has sparked intense speculation.

Proponents of the vaccine link point to the biochemical analyses showing these clots exhibit amyloid like properties, potentially triggered by the spike protein in mRNA vaccines, which some studies suggest can induce protein misfolding and clotting. (Nyström 2022)

Embalmers like Richard Hirshman, John O’Looney, and John McGhee have shared videos and testimonies of pulling these “calamari like” strands from jugulars and other vessels, insisting they’ve only appeared post vaccination rollout.

A global survey by Major Tom Haviland reinforces this.

On X and substack posts, the outrage is palpable. Users share stories of loved ones dying suddenly, linking them to these clots.

Critics and fact checkers argue that these clots are neither new nor specific to vaccines. Post mortem clotting is common, often influenced by embalming chemicals, refrigeration, and natural blood separation. While COVID-19 infection itself increases the risk of clotting, it does not typically produce the kinds of clots being described by some embalmers and physcians.

Studies by McCarin group and the Harrison group show otherwise.

This isn’t about conspiracy; it’s about trust. If these clots are benign artifacts, why not launch transparent investigations to reassure the public? If linked to the mRNA vaccines and/or the virus, victims deserve justice, and future polices must adapt.

The excess deaths, the stories of young lives cut short, they demand we don’t look away. This is scary.

I still hold hope for truth to prevail, but today, I have no words for uncertainty we’ve been left with. Let’s push for real inquiries, support affected families, and be vigilant.

References

https://x.com/TheChiefNerd/status/1944509884017569825

Nyström, S., & Hammarström, P. (2022). Amyloidogenesis of SARS-CoV-2 Spike Protein. Journal of the American Chemical Society, 144(20), 8945–8950. https://doi.org/10.1021/jacs.2c03925

All Cause Mortality and COVID-19 Injections: Evidence from 28 Weeks of Public Health England “COVID-19 Vaccine Surveillance Reports”. (2022). International Journal of Vaccine Theory, Practice, and Research , 2(2), 301-319. https://doi.org/10.56098/ijvtpr.v2i2.42

https://www.news-medical.net/news/20231030/Scientists-identify-mechanism-causing-deadly-blood-clots-after-some-COVID-19-vaccines.aspx

Buka, R. J., et al. (2023). PF4 activates the c-Mpl-Jak2 pathway in platelets. Blood. doi.org/10.1182/blood.2023020872.