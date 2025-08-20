*AI generated image

Trapped in a Digital Cage

In my discussions with Richard Hirschman, the embalmer who first drew attention to the unusual white fibrous clots observed in the post-COVID era, we’ve explored a chilling question: Are we all trapped, not just in a physical sense, but in a digital prison that mirrors the uncertainty and fear of our times? Hirschman’s findings, those eerie, unprecedented clots, raise questions about bodily autonomy, while the digital cage we’ve built around ourselves threatens our freedom in ways that feel just as tangible.

The Digital Prison: Invisible Bars Everywhere

This isn’t a sci-fi dystopia with literal chains. It’s the smart speaker in your kitchen, quietly harvesting your conversations. It’s the algorithm that predicts your next click before you make it, the notification buzzing on your wrist like a warden’s whistle, and the ads so tailored they feel like surveillance. It’s the digital ID laws that tether your identity to an unblinking, trackable code.

As I shared with Hirschman, “It’s like carrying a virtual leash in your pocket.” Last night, scrolling X at 1 a.m., I was pulled into a vortex of algorithmic suggestions, shoes I mentioned to a friend last week, a gadget I’ll never buy. My screen glowed like a watchtower, and I realized: I’ve fallen into a digital prison of my own making, and I can’t get out.

This feeling echoes the 1987 LifeCall commercial, where Mrs. Fletcher, a fictional elderly woman, cries, “I’ve fallen, and I can’t get up!” The ad, meant to sell medical alert systems, became a campy pop culture joke, but its raw fear of being helpless resonates today.

Watch Mrs. Fletcher (at the 27 second mark) here:

We laughed, but the fear it stirred was real: helplessness, entrapment, the absence of a way out.

Like Mrs. Fletcher, we’re surrounded by systems we once believed would protect us, smartphones, apps, trackers, but instead, they leave us more exposed than ever.

Fast forward to 2025, and I feel like Mrs. Fletcher, not collapsed on a bathroom floor, but confined in a digital cage that shadows me everywhere I go with “no way out”.

Hirschman’s Clots: A Parallel Trap?

Hirschman’s discovery of white fibrous clots, unlike anything he’d seen in decades as an embalmer, feels like a physical manifestation of this entrapment.

Image courtesy of Richard Hirschman.

These clots, reported widely since the post-COVID era, raise unsettling questions: Are they a consequence of medical interventions gone awry? A symbol of good intentions leading to unintended harm?

As Hirschman put it, “People trusted the system to protect them, but now we’re seeing something we can’t explain.” Our conversations often circle back to this: How do good people, convinced of their virtue, make decisions that lead to regret? Is this what we’re witnessing now, in the digital, physical and spiritual realms?

Grace for Those in the Foxhole

We also discussed the human tendency to believe we’d act heroically, like the soldier in a movie who throws himself on a grenade to save his friends. Many claim they’d sacrifice for the greater good, but as I told Hirschman, “Until you’re in that foxhole, you don’t know if you’re jumping out or on the grenade.” Certainty in theory doesn’t guarantee action in reality. Believing you’ll act heroically doesn’t guarantee you will.

This is why we must extend grace and compassion to those who made choices, whether about vaccines, compliance, or digital dependence, believing they were doing right. Judging them harshly ignores the complexity of human decisions under pressure. As Hirschman said, “We’re all trying to navigate a world we don’t fully understand.”

But this raises deeper questions: Is this how good people make bad decisions? Is this the foundation of regret? In the post-COVID era, are we seeing the fallout of choices made in fear or trust, whether in medicine or technology?

Fighting the Digital Gulag

The digital cage feels like a modern gulag, where we’re not just users but “digital ghetto neighbors,” feeding data to tech giants who profit from our every move. I’ve tried to break free, deleting apps, taping over my webcam, configuring a VPN on my iPhone (which requires choosing a provider and downloading their app from the App Store). But the bars remain: my bank app demands a face scan, my fitness tracker nags me for sitting too long, and my phone logs every step for unknown eyes to analyze.

As I joked with Hirschman, “I just felt my social credit score drop!” It’s reminiscent of the 1987 thriller No Way Out, where Kevin Costner’s character is trapped in a web of deceit, racing to clear his name. Watch the trailer here.

Spoiler: It was the Russians! But in our case, the enemy is less clear, algorithms, corporations, or our own complacency?

Catherine Austin Fitts, in her discussions on the “digital concentration camp”, describes this trap vividly. Watch her here:

While I don’t agree with every perspective, her insights spark necessary debate.

The First Amendment, protecting religion, speech, press, assembly, and petition, feels curtailed by opaque algorithms and moderation policies. As Hirschman noted, “If we can’t speak freely about what we’re seeing, whether it’s clots or digital surveillance, how do we find the truth?”

Searching for a “No Way Out”

The LifeCall ad became a joke because it was so raw, so human. But there’s nothing funny about this digital prison, this digital gulag. We are “digital ghetto neighbors”. Yet, like Mrs. Fletcher’s pendant, there’s hope, if we act and if we ask for the Lord’s help.

I’ve started using Signal for chats, cutting screen time (trying, at least), and exploring VPNs. But is this real freedom, or just navigating another maze of digital gates?

The stakes are high, whether it’s the rise of unexplained clots or the slow erosion of our autonomy.

I keep wondering: is there a link between this digital prison and the unusual white fibrous clots I’ve been researching and writing on for years, like the ones shown in this image:

*Courtesy of Richard Hirschman

What about you?

Have you felt the walls closing in on your digital life? I have. I’m fighting back, peacefully, by writing this substack. After all, the pen is mightier than the sword.

Let’s share strategies, and maybe, just maybe, find a collective way out of this virtual maze like in “The Maze Runner” movie (2014 ):