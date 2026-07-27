The primary distinction driving our current work remains physical and biochemical.

https://doi.org/10.23958/ijirms/vol11-i07/2201

https://doi.org/10.23958/ijirms/vol11-i07/2202

Traditional postmortem “chicken-fat” clots are gelatinous fibrin-leukocyte matrices. In contrast, the intravascular casts repeatedly described by embalmers, who know how to distinguish CFCs and cruors after handling them for decades, and examined in our recent Raman spectroscopy study demonstrate structural stability, high tensile integrity, and stage-dependent β-sheet enrichment that fundamentally set them apart from classical postmortem coagula.

These are clearly not “chicken fat” clots.

Moving Beyond Macro-Scale Clotting

While some accounts attempt to dismiss these observations as familiar postmortem physics or simple blood aggregation, those explanations describe the general mechanics of the "crowd" rather than the specific molecular features being measured in the laboratory.

Raman spectroscopy moves the discussion beyond higher-level thermodynamic models of blood thickening. The spectra reveal clear secondary-structure differences: one specimen remains largely α-helical, while another has already advanced toward an intermolecular β-sheet configuration. These are the molecular signatures of progressive, ordered protein misfolding, not the expected profile of routine fibrin gels.

Ongoing Laboratory Characterization

New spectra arriving from the laboratory in Hungary continue to show these same ordered protein features, reinforcing that these materials are structurally distinct from ordinary postmortem clots.

Differentiating these entities through rigorous proteomic, morphological, and elemental analysis remains our central focus. While Raman data provides critical secondary-structure information, it does not yet pinpoint the exact protein sequences involved. That proteomic work is actively ongoing.

“The current understanding of antemortem, agonal, and postmortem clots remains incomplete. Our findings underscore the need for further research to establish standardized criteria for distinguishing clot types, which is crucial for forensic pathology and medicolegal evaluations.“ as stated in Solarino 2025

We appreciate your continued interest and support as this analytical data is prepared and published.

References:

-Santiago, D. (2026). Electronegativity-Driven Structured Environments in DNA and RNA: Vibronic Coupling, Quantum Overlays, and Nucleic Acid Dynamics—A Perspective. Quantum Reports, 8(3), 64. https://doi.org/10.3390/quantum8030064

-Santiago, D. (2026). Antigen anisotropy: The overlooked geometric determinant of vaccine immunogenicity and fidelity. Human Vaccines & Immunotherapeutics, 22(1). https://doi.org/10.1080/21645515.2026.2638640

-Solarino, B., Ambrosi, L., Benevento, M. et al. Cadaver clots: a systematic review of the literature. Forensic Sci Med Pathol 21, 1831–1842 (2025). https://doi.org/10.1007/s12024-025-00976-y