Christmas Redeemed: How God Turns Flaws into Light
Wiki(2025):Glade jul by Viggo Johansen (1891), showing a Danish family’s Christmas tree
Thanks for reading DANIEL’s Substack! Subscribe for free to receive new posts and support my work.
“You intended to harm me, but God intended it for good…”
—Genesis 50:20 (NIV)
When I first learned Jesus wasn’t born on December 25th, I felt a twinge of betrayal. Was Christmas just a Roman holiday dressed in Christian garb, another letdown like the Easter Bunny? But then I remembered Joseph’s words to his brothers, who sold him into slavery out of spite: what they meant for harm, God used for good, saving many lives. The story of Christmas is similar, its flawed origins don’t diminish its power. Let’s unpack the truth behind December 25th and see it as a “glass half full” moment for reflection, connection, and joy.
The December 25th Story
The Bible doesn’t specify Jesus’ birthdate, and early Christians didn’t celebrate it. So why December 25th?
In the 4th century, the Roman Church under Emperor Constantine chose this date to align with Saturnalia, a week of gift-giving, and Sol Invictus, the “Unconquered Sun” festival tied to the winter solstice. Scholars suggest Jesus was likely born in spring or fall, when shepherds watched their flocks by night (Luke 2:8). December 25th was a strategic choice, not a historical certainty.
Was this deceptive? I don’t think so. Like Joseph’s brothers, the Church’s leaders acted with human motives, blending faith and culture to reach more people. But God used it for good, transforming a pagan date into a celebration of the Incarnation, when “the Light of the World” (John 8:12) entered history. Genesis 50:20 reminds us: God can redeem even imperfect plans, weaving them into His purpose.
God’s Redemptive Plan in Christmas
At times, I find myself wondering when God, Christ, and the Holy Spirit first discussed the plan of salvation. Satan certainly wasn’t part of that conversation. He was there at the beginning of our fall, whispering to Eve, “Eat the fruit, and you’ll know what God doesn’t want you to know.” I imagine him watching the consequences unfold from a distance. Surely, he witnessed the Crucifixion. But did he watch Abraham on Mount Moriah, hand raised in obedience? Did he witness the Resurrection, or was he too “blinded” by the events of three days earlier?
Christmas Day isn’t the beginning of God’s redemptive plan on earth, but the birth of Christ is. Just as God transformed Joseph’s betrayal into salvation for many, He used the Church’s choice of December 25th to proclaim the birth of the Savior, turning a flawed date into a beacon of hope.
Beyond the Date: A Story That Shines
Christmas isn’t about a calendar; it’s about a truth: God became human to redeem us.
On Mount Moriah, Abraham trusted God’s promise, declaring, “God will provide” (Genesis 22:8). That trust points to Jesus, the Lamb who fulfills God’s redemptive plan. The date may be borrowed, but the story it carries is timeless, uniting centuries and cultures in celebration of hope.
Compare this to the Easter Bunny, a secular add-on that tries to overshadow Resurrection Sunday. Christmas, by contrast, has a deep spiritual anchor. Even Santa Claus, rooted in St. Nicholas, a 4th-century bishop who gave generously, points to the holiday’s heart: selflessness, love, and the hope of resurrection. Christ’s love for all (John 3:16) shines through, redeeming even the commercial layers of the season.
Making Christmas Your Own
So how do we celebrate a holiday with pagan roots, a Christian core, and modern glitter, without feeling misled? Here are ways to see Christmas as a “glass half full” moment, redeemed for good:
Embrace the Light: The winter solstice symbolizes light overcoming darkness, echoing Jesus as the “Light of the World.” Light a candle, reflect on hope, and share it with others, whether you’re religious or not.
Reclaim the Story: Read the Nativity in Matthew 1–2 or Luke 1–2. It’s a vivid reminder of humility and wonder. Discuss it with loved ones: What does it mean to you today?
Give Like St. Nick: Honor St. Nicholas by giving without expecting return. Volunteer, donate, or surprise someone with kindness to cut through commercial noise.
Create Meaningful Traditions: Host a night of storytelling, music, or gratitude. My family shares one thing we’re thankful for each Christmas Eve, a simple way to stay connected to the holiday’s heart.
A Global Celebration
Christmas is now a global tapestry, from Simbang Gabi night masses in the Philippines to Advent markets glowing in Germany. Even secular traditions, trees, lights, gatherings, reflect a universal longing for connection in winter’s chill. Just as God turned Joseph’s hardship into redemption, He’s used Christmas to unite people across cultures, proving that even a flawed date can carry profound meaning.
Your Christmas, Your Choice
Learning that Christmas isn’t what I thought could’ve left me cynical, like discovering the Easter Bunny isn’t real. But Genesis 50:20 reminds me that God can take human missteps and make them beautiful.
Did the Church mislead by choosing December 25th? No, it told a story in a language people could hear. Now, we can craft Christmases that reflect our Christ values, through faith, generosity, and community.
What does Christmas mean to you? How do you find its light amid the noise? Share your thoughts in the comments or on X, tell me about a tradition, a question, or a moment that makes this season yours.
Let’s make Christmas a holiday that doesn’t disappoint but inspires, not because of a date, but because of what God, and we, can make of it.
Merry Christmas 🎁 and a Happy New Year!!!
Thanks for reading DANIEL’s Substack! Subscribe for free to receive new posts and support my work.
Thank you, here is something in return:
Who Will Take the Son, By Unknown [Modified]
A wealthy man and his son loved to collect rare works of art. They had nearly everything in their gallery, from Picasso to Raphael. They would often spend hours together admiring and discussing the stunning compositions before them.
One day the son went to war. He was very courageous and died in battle while saving another soldier. The father was notified and grieved deeply for his only child.
About a month later, just before Christmas, there was a knock at the door. A young man stood there with a large gleaming package in his hands. He said, “Sir, you don’t know me, but I am the soldier for whom your son gave his life. He saved many lives that day, and he was carrying me to safety when a bullet struck him in his heart. In his shock his death was painless.
He often spoke about you and your shared love of art.” The young man brought forward his hands. “I know it isn’t much. I’m not a great artist, but I think your son would have wanted you to have this.”
The father unwrapped the parcel. It was a portrait of his son, painted by the young man. The father stared in awe at the way the soldier had captured the personality of his lost future on the canvas. The father was so drawn to his son’s eyes that his own eyes welled with tears. His throat seized. He thanked the young man as best he could and, nearly choking, offered to pay him for the priceless image. “Oh, no, sir. I could never repay what your son did for me. It is a gift.”
The father hung the portrait over his mantle. From then on whenever visitors came to call, he first took them to see the painting of his son before he presented any of the other great works they had collected together. ...And yet, still heartbroken, with only his son’s portrait to console - as well as torture by his absence - overtime the gentlemen’s body failed him as his heart was steadily cut-up from the sum total of gloom, grief is capable of rending.
There was to be a great auction of his paintings. Many influential people gathered, excited over seeing the fruit of the greatest artists and having an opportunity to purchase one for their collection. On the platform sat the painting of the man’s son. The auctioneer pounded the gavel.
“We will start the bidding with this picture of the son. Who will bid for this picture?” There was silence. Then a voice near the back of the room shouted, “We want to see the famous paintings. Skip that one.” But the auctioneer persisted. “Will someone bid for this painting? Who will start the bidding? $100. $200?”
Another voice shouted angrily. “We didn’t come to see this armature portrait! We came to see the Van Goughs, the Rembrandts. Get on with the real bids.” But still the auctioneer continued. “The son! Who will take the son?”
Finally, a voice came from the back of the room. It was the longtime gardener of the man and his son, of whom both he was fond. “I’ll give $10 for the painting.” Being a poor man, it was all he could afford. “We have $10, who will bid $20?”
“Give it to him for $10! Let’s see the masters.” But the auctioneer continued. “$10 is the bid, won’t someone bid $20?” The crowd was becoming angry. They didn’t want the image of the son. They wanted the more “worthy” investments for their collections. The auctioneer pounded the gavel. “Going once, twice, SOLD for $10!”
A man sitting on the second row shouted, “Now let’s get on with the collection!” But the auctioneer laid down his gavel. “I’m sorry, the auction is over.”
“What about the paintings?”
“All apologies. When I was called to conduct the auction, I was told of a secret stipulation in the will. I was not allowed to reveal that stipulation until this time. Only the painting of the son would be auctioned. Whoever bought that painting would inherit the entire estate, including the art collection. That man in the back who took the son gets everything.”
God gave his son over 2000 years ago to die on a cruel cross. Much like the auctioneer, His message today is, “The Son, the Son, who will take the Son?” Because, you see, whoever takes the Son, gets everything...
Excerpt from and more like this here: https://tritorch.substack.com/p/the-light-is-gathering-3-unto-earth
It’s been 4 years since the estrangement of my two older brothers and extended family. Over these years, I’ve learned to focus on what we truly celebrate at Christmas - Christ’s birth - the One who God sent to pay for the sins of the world so that we might have everlasting life.
Genesis 50:10. One of my very favorite Bible verses. The plandemic was a gift. It has awoken so many. I truly believe our babies now have a chance to grow up healthy. 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻