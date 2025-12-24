Wiki(2025):Glade jul by Viggo Johansen (1891), showing a Danish family’s Christmas tree

“You intended to harm me, but God intended it for good…”

—Genesis 50:20 (NIV)

When I first learned Jesus wasn’t born on December 25th, I felt a twinge of betrayal. Was Christmas just a Roman holiday dressed in Christian garb, another letdown like the Easter Bunny? But then I remembered Joseph’s words to his brothers, who sold him into slavery out of spite: what they meant for harm, God used for good, saving many lives. The story of Christmas is similar, its flawed origins don’t diminish its power. Let’s unpack the truth behind December 25th and see it as a “glass half full” moment for reflection, connection, and joy.

The December 25th Story

The Bible doesn’t specify Jesus’ birthdate, and early Christians didn’t celebrate it. So why December 25th?

In the 4th century, the Roman Church under Emperor Constantine chose this date to align with Saturnalia, a week of gift-giving, and Sol Invictus, the “Unconquered Sun” festival tied to the winter solstice. Scholars suggest Jesus was likely born in spring or fall, when shepherds watched their flocks by night (Luke 2:8). December 25th was a strategic choice, not a historical certainty.

Was this deceptive? I don’t think so. Like Joseph’s brothers, the Church’s leaders acted with human motives, blending faith and culture to reach more people. But God used it for good, transforming a pagan date into a celebration of the Incarnation, when “the Light of the World” (John 8:12) entered history. Genesis 50:20 reminds us: God can redeem even imperfect plans, weaving them into His purpose.

God’s Redemptive Plan in Christmas

At times, I find myself wondering when God, Christ, and the Holy Spirit first discussed the plan of salvation. Satan certainly wasn’t part of that conversation. He was there at the beginning of our fall, whispering to Eve, “Eat the fruit, and you’ll know what God doesn’t want you to know.” I imagine him watching the consequences unfold from a distance. Surely, he witnessed the Crucifixion. But did he watch Abraham on Mount Moriah, hand raised in obedience? Did he witness the Resurrection, or was he too “blinded” by the events of three days earlier?

Christmas Day isn’t the beginning of God’s redemptive plan on earth, but the birth of Christ is. Just as God transformed Joseph’s betrayal into salvation for many, He used the Church’s choice of December 25th to proclaim the birth of the Savior, turning a flawed date into a beacon of hope.

Beyond the Date: A Story That Shines

Christmas isn’t about a calendar; it’s about a truth: God became human to redeem us.

On Mount Moriah, Abraham trusted God’s promise, declaring, “God will provide” (Genesis 22:8). That trust points to Jesus, the Lamb who fulfills God’s redemptive plan. The date may be borrowed, but the story it carries is timeless, uniting centuries and cultures in celebration of hope.

Compare this to the Easter Bunny, a secular add-on that tries to overshadow Resurrection Sunday. Christmas, by contrast, has a deep spiritual anchor. Even Santa Claus, rooted in St. Nicholas, a 4th-century bishop who gave generously, points to the holiday’s heart: selflessness, love, and the hope of resurrection. Christ’s love for all (John 3:16) shines through, redeeming even the commercial layers of the season.

Making Christmas Your Own

So how do we celebrate a holiday with pagan roots, a Christian core, and modern glitter, without feeling misled? Here are ways to see Christmas as a “glass half full” moment, redeemed for good:

Embrace the Light: The winter solstice symbolizes light overcoming darkness, echoing Jesus as the “Light of the World.” Light a candle, reflect on hope, and share it with others, whether you’re religious or not.

Reclaim the Story: Read the Nativity in Matthew 1–2 or Luke 1–2. It’s a vivid reminder of humility and wonder. Discuss it with loved ones: What does it mean to you today?

Give Like St. Nick: Honor St. Nicholas by giving without expecting return. Volunteer, donate, or surprise someone with kindness to cut through commercial noise.

Create Meaningful Traditions: Host a night of storytelling, music, or gratitude. My family shares one thing we’re thankful for each Christmas Eve, a simple way to stay connected to the holiday’s heart.

A Global Celebration

Christmas is now a global tapestry, from Simbang Gabi night masses in the Philippines to Advent markets glowing in Germany. Even secular traditions, trees, lights, gatherings, reflect a universal longing for connection in winter’s chill. Just as God turned Joseph’s hardship into redemption, He’s used Christmas to unite people across cultures, proving that even a flawed date can carry profound meaning.

Your Christmas, Your Choice

Learning that Christmas isn’t what I thought could’ve left me cynical, like discovering the Easter Bunny isn’t real. But Genesis 50:20 reminds me that God can take human missteps and make them beautiful.

Did the Church mislead by choosing December 25th? No, it told a story in a language people could hear. Now, we can craft Christmases that reflect our Christ values, through faith, generosity, and community.

What does Christmas mean to you? How do you find its light amid the noise? Share your thoughts in the comments or on X, tell me about a tradition, a question, or a moment that makes this season yours.

Let’s make Christmas a holiday that doesn’t disappoint but inspires, not because of a date, but because of what God, and we, can make of it.

Merry Christmas 🎁 and a Happy New Year!!!