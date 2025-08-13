DANIEL’s Substack

DANIEL’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
DANIEL SANTIAGO RPh, PharmD's avatar
DANIEL SANTIAGO RPh, PharmD
Aug 13

The dam breaking is like a pressure cooker left on high too long, water keeps rising, cracks start forming, and it holds until one extra drop or a tiny fault line sends it bursting. Nobody knows the exact moment, but when the pressure’s ignored, the spill’s inevitable. The digital prison is real but it cannot hold us forever.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Transcriber B's avatar
Transcriber B
Aug 13Edited

Daniel Santiago— Thank you for speaking out. This is a very richly informative post. I will be sure to share it elsewhere.

PS For those readers who don't do video, or prefer to go more quickly through text, I have transcribed a batch of videos, and excerpts from videos, relating to these "white clots." These include testimony from embalmers and funeral directors, pathologists in the UK, Ireland. USA, Canada, New Zealand, and Germany.

https://transcriberb.dreamwidth.org/138644.html

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
25 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 DANIEL SANTIAGO
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture