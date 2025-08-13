About the blood clots?

Yes, more on blood clots. Haven’t you heard?

The phrase “absence of proof is not proof of absence” highlights a crucial logical distinction: lacking evidence for something does not mean it doesn’t exist. For example, the failure to detect life on a distant planet doesn’t prove it is lifeless, it may simply reflect the limitations of our instruments or the incompleteness of our exploration. This principle, applicable across science, philosophy, and everyday reasoning, cautions against conflating the unobserved with the nonexistent. It encourages open-mindedness and rigorous inquiry to avoid premature conclusions.

Whether in medical research, where an undetected side effect does not confirm a drug’s safety, or in historical analysis, where missing records do not negate past or current events, embracing this idea fosters intellectual humility and keeps us receptive to possibilities beyond our current understanding. For instance, “A summary of the evidence against the COVID vaccines” by Steve Kirsch compiles key findings that, taken together, challenge the safety profile of the vaccines.

Sometimes, the burden of discovery, or its absence, leaves us speechless. Reports of unusual “white fibrous clots” still being found in the deceased are stunning.

The Silent Epidemic That’s Clotting Our Trust in Public Health

In an age where “follow the science” became a mantra, what happens when the science starts pointing in directions we’re not supposed to look? For years now, embalmers, doctors, and grieving families have been raising alarms about bizarre, white, rubbery clots found in the veins and arteries of the deceased, clots that look nothing like the typical red thrombi we’ve known for decades.

These “calamari-like” structures, as some call them, reportedly surged after the 2021 rollout of COVID-19 mRNA vaccines. Yet, mainstream media and health authorities remain eerily silent.

Can you hear me now? … that this could be the biggest untold story of our time?

As someone delving into the complexities of the COVID era, I’ve shared my findings on Substack with posts like “I Have No Words,” “Correlation Is Not Causation… Except…,” and “Unraveling the Mystery of “Embalmer Clots”: A New Coagulopathy Linked to SARS-CoV-2 and mRNA Vaccines?,” aiming to bring these topics to the forefront. This isn’t about spreading fear but about seeking transparency. If these clots are harmless anomalies, prove it. If they’re connected to vaccines or the virus, the public deserves answers and justice. Let’s analyze the evidence, validate the claims, and spark the overdue conversation.

The Everyday Clot: What Normal Looks Like (2010 Image, Wiki 2025)

This image shows red blood cells trapped in a fibrin network inside a blood clot.

Scanning Electron Microscopy (SEM), magnified 5,000× , taken November 19, 2010 (Wiki 2025).

Picture a loose spider web catching raindrops. That’s a healthy clot:

What You See : Red blood cells (RBCs) appear as smooth, donut-shaped cushions. They’re gently cradled in a fibrin mesh that’s thick, spaced out, and full of open areas.

Why It’s Normal : This loose arrangement allows the clot to seal a wound and then dissolve with ease, restoring blood flow. No clumping, no distortion.

Zoom Level : About 5,000×, like viewing a strand of hair under a high-powered microscope.

Real-Life Meaning: This is your body’s version of quick first aid, minus the drama.

COVID-19’s Twist: Spike Protein Makes Clots Tougher (Nature Study, 2024)

The central slide shows two SEM (scanning electron microscopy) images pulled from Figure 1f of a Nature paper, comparing:

Left: “Human plasma” – A normal fibrin network formed from untreated human plasma. Fibers appear thin, straight, and neatly organized.

Right: “Human plasma + spike” – A disrupted network after exposure to the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein. The fibrin becomes denser, more tangled and branched, indicating abnormal clotting dynamics. Researchers call this thromboinflammation, a nasty combo of clotting and inflammation.

Here’s the breakdown, no medical degree required:

What You See Without spike: Fibers stretch out straight and spaced, like a calm web. With spike: Fibers shrink to half their normal width and twist into a messy, knotted clump. Red blood cells (RBCs) aren’t shown in this image, but this dense structure would easily trap them, like flies stuck in glue.

Why It’s Different

The spike protein binds to fibrin, turning clots into inflammation magnets. These don’t break down easily, which may explain why COVID can cause blood clots in the lungs, brain, or other vital areas.

Zoom Level

Around 5,000×, with a scale bar of 1 micron (a micron is one-thousandth of a millimeter, a speck barely visible to the naked eye).

Real-Life Meaning

In COVID-19 patients, these toughened clots can restrict blood flow, potentially leading to strokes or lingering complications.

The covid vaccine contains instructions that tell your cells to produce a piece of the virus called the spike protein.

The Embalmers’ Testimony: A Global Phenomenon

Embalmers like Richard Hirschman, John O’Looney, and John McGhee have gone public with unsettling accounts. In videos and interviews, they describe pulling long, resilient, white fibrous clots from jugulars and other vessels, structures that resist breakdown and sometimes form perfect casts of the vascular system. Hirschman, for instance, reports finding these in up to 50% of bodies he’s embalmed since 2021, a trend he insists was absent in his prior decades of work. Similarly, a 2024-2025 survey by retired USAF Major Tom Haviland polled embalmers worldwide, revealing that 83% now encounter these clots in about 27.5% of corpses, a sharp rise coinciding with vaccine rollouts.

In the Substack I Have No Words, it echoes a sense of disbelief: “Reports of unusual ‘white fibrous clots’ still being found in the deceased is stunning.” The piece links this phenomenon to social media outrage, where users share stories of “sudden deaths” in loved ones, often connected to these formations. A previous Substack, Correlation Is Not Causation… Except…., challenges the dismissal of timing as mere coincidence, referencing surveys like Haviland’s that correlate the surge in clots with global vaccination campaigns. Meanwhile, Unraveling the Mystery of “Embalmer Clots”: A New Coagulopathy Linked to SARS-CoV-2 and mRNA Vaccines? explores the science behind the claims, noting that these clots exhibit amyloid-like properties, potentially triggered by the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein, which mRNA vaccines instruct human cells to produce.

The Science: Amyloid, Spike Proteins, and a Potential Link

Peer-reviewed studies lend weight to these concerns. A 2022 paper in the Journal of the American Chemical Society by Nyström and Hammarström demonstrates that the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein can induce amyloidogenesis, a process of protein misfolding that leads to fibrous aggregates. Biochemical analyses of these clots reveal an unusual composition: they are rich in fibrinogen beta and display elevated phosphorus levels. These features suggest a novel pathology rather than standard post-mortem clotting. Kevin McCairn, Ph.D., and others have identified prion-like behavior in these aggregates, raising the possibility that they represent amyloids formed through spike-induced misfolding.

Critics, including fact-checkers, argue these clots aren’t new. They claim post-mortem changes, embalming chemicals, or COVID-19 infections themselves could explain them, dismissing vaccine links as misinformation outright. Some point out that embalmers don’t perform autopsies, so their observations might be anecdotal or exaggerated. Then please explain this:

and this

COVID-19 does increase clotting risk, but not typically these white, fibrous types.

Yet, the pro-link side isn’t without substantiation. The McCairn and Harrison groups’ studies show these clots fluoresce under Thioflavin T staining, indicating amyloid content, distinct from normal thrombi.

A 2022 study published in Thrombosis Journal was the first to report a post-mortem case of multiple thromboses following administration of the BNT162b2 mRNA vaccine. The image shown is macroscopic haemorrhage in the posterior pericardium in situ at the autopsy from that report.

In addition, Haviland’s 2025 survey, conducted at a Tennessee funeral directors’ convention, found 64% of embalmers confirmed the presence of white fibrous clots. The clots were found in an average of 17% of corpses. Beyond the white rubbery clots attributed to the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein, 70% of respondents reported signs of micro-clotting, and 39% observed an increase in infant deaths in 2025. (Expose 2025, Haviland 2025)

This divide isn’t just academic, it’s political. As Inverted Pyramid notes in DANIEL’s comments: “There’s a separation from obtaining clarity and instead diving deep into political division...” The “us vs. them” disease mentality stifles debate, but excess deaths and young lives lost demand we bridge it. The saying often attributed to Mark Twain: “It’s easier to fool people than to convince them that they have been fooled”, captures the idea that people are more likely to fall for deception than to admit they’ve been deceived, due to pride or reluctance to acknowledge their error. Do not let that be our mantra.

Why the Silence? And What Now?

If these clots are benign, why no transparent CDC or FDA investigations? Ignoring this erodes trust further. Embalmers face psychological barriers to speaking out, yet 70% report micro-clotting too. On X (formerly Twitter), voices like @OlooneyJohn call it “treason” for officials to ignore.

https://x.com/OlooneyJohn/status/1945629646734987276

And @NicHulscher for public officials to act

https://x.com/NicHulscher/status/1946271903473189050

Let this be our volley: Let’s get the mainstream to listen. Share this post widely, tag journalists, politicians, and health experts. Demand peer-reviewed, independent studies. Support families affected by “sudden deaths.” As Dietrich Bonhoeffer said, “We are duty-bound to speak out before silence buries the truth.”

Haven’t you heard? The clots are real, the questions are mounting, and the time for answers is now. Can you hear me now? Or can you see this

now!!!!!!!!

Thanks for reading! The symposium on clots has a release date of August 29th ET

